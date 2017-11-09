BioMarker Strategies Announces Phase II NCI Grant To Continue Development Of Companion Diagnostic Test To Help Select Optimal Therapy For Patients With Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioMarker Strategies, LLC, today announced that the National Cancer
Institute (NCI) has awarded the Company Phase II of a Fast Track Small
Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for development of PathMAP®
NSCLC as a companion diagnostic test to facilitate selection of optimal
therapy for individual patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The
grant totals $1.98 million over two years.
“The challenge for oncologists treating patients with non-small cell
lung cancer is to determine which individual patients are most likely to
benefit from which targeted therapy or combination of therapies,” said
Jerry Parrott, President and CEO of BioMarker Strategies. “The use of
molecularly targeted agents such as the EGFR inhibitor erlotinib can
help patients keep their cancer in check. However for most patients the
emergence of resistance mechanisms ultimately results in the progression
of disease.”
“PathMAP is a companion diagnostic assay that uses a
patient’s live solid tumor cells to provide information about the
response of individual tumors to targeted treatments at the tumor cell
signaling level,” Mr. Parrott said. “This includes information about
resistance to therapy and can support the optimal selection of targeted
treatments and combinations for individual patients with solid tumor
cancers.”
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States,
with an estimated 155,870 deaths in 2017. Non-small cell lung cancer is
responsible for approximately 80% of these deaths.
The SnapPath and PathMAP technologies are ideally suited to assess
response to targeted drugs in development for the treatment of patients
with solid tumor cancers. The BioMarker Strategies business model is
focused on using the Company’s proprietary ex vivo technology to
provide research services to companies developing these treatments.
About BioMarker Strategies
BioMarker Strategies has developed SnapPath®, the only cancer
diagnostics system that automates and standardizes functional ex vivo
profiling of live solid tumor cells from fresh biopsies or other fresh,
unfixed samples such as xenografts or tumorgrafts. The SnapPath Cancer
Diagnostics System is an automated and highly customizable
fluidics-based system consisting of a compact bench-top instrument and a
single-use cartridge for required consumables and reagents. The SnapPath
system generates purified populations of live solid tumor cells from
fresh unfixed tissue samples, and keeps them alive on the instrument to
enable generation of highly predictive biomarker tests, which the
Company has named PathMAP® Functional Signaling Profiles.
PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles, such as PathMAP®
NSCLC, represent a new class of biomarker tests, which are based on the
dynamic and predictive signaling information available only from live
cells. They are useful in identifying and understanding mechanisms of
acquired resistance, and they are highly predictive of individual tumor
response to targeted therapies. BioMarker Strategies also believes that
PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles will prove highly predictive of
individual tumor response to immunotherapeutic approaches and
combinations. The capabilities of SnapPath and the Functional Signaling
Profiles it enables are available for use in preclinical studies in
tumorgraft and other model systems, and in early clinical studies to
assess pharmacodynamic changes in the solid tumors of individual
patients. For more information about BioMarker Strategies, please see www.biomarkerstrategies.com.
Patents covering the SnapPath Cancer Diagnostics System have been
granted in the United States, Europe (also validated in 10 individual
European countries), Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea. A patent has
also been officially allowed and is proceeding to grant in Canada.
Patents covering the PathMAP Functional Signaling Profile technology
have been granted in Europe, Australia, Japan and Singapore. A patent
has also been officially allowed and is proceeding to grant in the
United States.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes our projections and other
forward-looking statements regarding future events. In some cases,
forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as
“may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,”
“believes,” “projects,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,”
“continue”, etc. These statements are not guarantees of future
performance or achievement and involve certain risks and uncertainties,
which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and
trends may differ materially from what is projected here.