CSA Medical Presented Early Clinical Data On The Rejuvenair Metered Cryospray System At The European Respiratory Society (ERS) Conference

MILAN, Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CSA Medical held a mini-symposium at the European Respiratory Conference (ERS) Conference on Sunday, September 10, 2017 in Milan, Italy. The symposium highlighted 3 month follow-up data from its feasibility study utilizing the RejuvenAir® Metered Cryospray System, which is under development for the treatment of chronic bronchitis.

To date, thirty chronic bronchitis patients have been enrolled in the safety and feasibility trial (NCT02483637). Twenty of these patients have completed their treatments, with twelve patients having completed their three month follow-up. The treatment was conducted without any intra-operative adverse events.

The three month follow-up results from twelve patients have shown a positive impact on these patients, with an average Saint George Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) score improvement of 6.1 points and an average COPD Assessment Test (CAT) score improvement of 3.2 points. An SGRQ improvement of 4 points, and a CAT improvement of 2 points is considered clinically meaningful according to peer reviewed literature. After presentation of the clinical data, Professor Pallav Shah, MD, FRCP from the Royal Brompton noted, "controlled freezing of the airways with the RejuvenAir System appears safe and improves symptoms in patients with chronic bronchitis."

Chronic bronchitis is a subset of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). A chronic bronchitis diagnosis is defined by cough with productive sputum of three months duration for two consecutive years. In addition to a chronic inflammation, cough and increased production of mucus, chronic bronchitis may or may not present with obstruction/partially blocked airways due to swelling and excess mucus in the bronchi, or shortness of breath (dyspnea).

About CSA Medical

CSA Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures a proprietary interventional spray cryotherapy technology platform with specialty catheters that enable delivery of liquid nitrogen inside the body to flash freeze and destroy unwanted tissue allowing for a rejuvenative pattern of healing. CSA manufactures and distributes this technology in the USA as the truFreeze system to ablate unwanted benign and malignant tissue. The RejuvenAir System is currently under clinical investigation and is not commercially available.

To learn more about our technology, please visit www.csamedical.com.

For further information contact:

Amy Sarli, CSA Medical

+1-781-538-4779 / asarli@csamedical.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csa-medical-presented-early-clinical-data-on-the-rejuvenair-metered-cryospray-system-at-the-european-respiratory-society-ers-conference-300516774.html

SOURCE CSA Medical, Inc.