Science Exchange Releases Latest Version Of Enterprise Dynamic Report Tool

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Demonstrating the company’s commitment to support its clients’ growth
plans by optimizing data aggregation and business intelligence, Science
Exchange, the world’s leading and most secure platform for
outsourced research and development (R&D), recently released the latest
version of its enterprise dynamic report tool. The tool enables Science
Exchange’s enterprise clients, including some of the world’s top pharma
and biotech companies, to perform real-time tracking of key performance
indicators (KPIs) related to their outsourced R&D investments.
"The Science Exchange enterprise dynamic report gives me the ability to
tease out diverse suppliers and export spend data. Our procurement
management team has been thrilled with the report," said Greg Smith,
Associate Director, Indirect R&D Procurement, Teva Pharmaceuticals
Industries, Ltd.
This latest enterprise dynamic report update allows enterprise clients
like Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd., to:
-
Track spend, budget performance, and outsourcing efficiency in real
time;
-
Gain visibility into service provider performance metrics; and
-
Better assess efficiency of outsourced R&D programs.
“With this dynamic reporting tool, our enterprise clients are able to
gain a whole new understanding of category-specific purchasing behaviors
within their organizations. R&D and procurement leaders can receive and
proactively analyze – in real time – data and business intelligence that
can help them quickly assess the performance and impact of their
outsourced R&D programs, ” said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., co-founder and
CEO of Science Exchange. “Science Exchange helps our clients make
data-driven business decisions, while at the same time giving
researchers quick and secure access to more than 2,500 scientific
service providers – allowing researchers to focus on innovation and
discovery.”
About Science Exchange
Science Exchange is the world's
leading platform for outsourced research, providing an efficient
procure-to-pay platform for ordering services from a network of more
than 2,500 qualified scientific service providers, all with
pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual
property and confidentiality. The platform increases scientists' access
to innovation and improves productivity, freeing them up from the
administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing
and managing service provider contracts. Additionally, the Science
Exchange enterprise program enables organizations to consolidate
research R&D outsourcing spend into a single strategic relationship,
driving efficiency and cost savings. Since being founded in 2011,
Science Exchange has raised more than $58 million from Norwest Venture
Partners, Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures,
Collaborative Fund, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and
others. For more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com;
follow the company on Twitter @ScienceExchange.