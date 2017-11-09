Science Exchange Releases Latest Version Of Enterprise Dynamic Report Tool

Latest release gives enterprise clients access to real-time data to improve reporting and decision-making for outsourced R&D investments

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Demonstrating the company’s commitment to support its clients’ growth plans by optimizing data aggregation and business intelligence, Science Exchange, the world’s leading and most secure platform for outsourced research and development (R&D), recently released the latest version of its enterprise dynamic report tool. The tool enables Science Exchange’s enterprise clients, including some of the world’s top pharma and biotech companies, to perform real-time tracking of key performance indicators (KPIs) related to their outsourced R&D investments.

"The Science Exchange enterprise dynamic report gives me the ability to tease out diverse suppliers and export spend data. Our procurement management team has been thrilled with the report," said Greg Smith, Associate Director, Indirect R&D Procurement, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.

This latest enterprise dynamic report update allows enterprise clients like Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd., to:

Track spend, budget performance, and outsourcing efficiency in real time;

Gain visibility into service provider performance metrics; and

Better assess efficiency of outsourced R&D programs.

“With this dynamic reporting tool, our enterprise clients are able to gain a whole new understanding of category-specific purchasing behaviors within their organizations. R&D and procurement leaders can receive and proactively analyze – in real time – data and business intelligence that can help them quickly assess the performance and impact of their outsourced R&D programs, ” said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Science Exchange. “Science Exchange helps our clients make data-driven business decisions, while at the same time giving researchers quick and secure access to more than 2,500 scientific service providers – allowing researchers to focus on innovation and discovery.”

