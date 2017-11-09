Progression-Free Survival Data From Echo-202 Trial Of Incyte (INCY)’s Epacadostat In Combination With Keytruda (Pembrolizumab) Underscore Durability Of Response In Patients With Advanced Melanoma

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced updated data from the
ongoing Phase 1/2 ECHO-202 trial (KEYNOTE-037) evaluating epacadostat,
Incyte’s selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor, in combination with KEYTRUDA®
(pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy marketed by Merck & Co.,
Inc., Kenilworth, NJ USA (known as MSD outside the United States and
Canada), in patients with advanced melanoma. Among all patients with
advanced melanoma, including treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced,
data showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 56 percent (n=35/63) in
patients treated with the combination of epacadostat and KEYTRUDA;
median progression-free survival (PFS) was 12.4 months, with PFS rates
of 65 percent at six months, 52 percent at 12 months, and 49 percent at
18 months. Results were generally consistent across dosing schedules of
epacadostat combined with KEYTRUDA, including epacadostat 100 mg BID,
the epacadostat dose being studied in the Phase 3 ECHO-301 trial.
These results will be presented at the European Society for Medical
Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain, in an oral presentation
on Saturday, September 9 from 3-3:15 pm CEST (Location: Madrid
Auditorium) (Abstract #1214O).
“The updated results of the ECHO-202 trial support earlier published
findings, and continue to suggest that the novel immunotherapy
combination of epacadostat plus KEYTRUDA has the potential to offer a
favorable efficacy and safety profile for the treatment of patients with
advanced melanoma,” said Omid Hamid, M.D., Chief of Translational
Research and Immuno-Oncology and Director of Melanoma Therapeutics, The
Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, Los Angeles, California. “Data
have shown that combination immunotherapy can offer higher response
rates and improved progression-free survival. These results show that
this combination has demonstrated increased and durable response rates
and improved progression-free survival, compared to what we would expect
from KEYTRUDA alone, without sacrificing safety.”
Key Findings from the ECHO-202 (KEYNOTE-037) Melanoma Cohort
Data at ESMO (as of June 9, 2017) show an ORR of 56 percent among all
patients with advanced melanoma treated with the combination of
epacadostat and KEYTRUDA, with a complete response (CR) in nine patients
(14%); partial response (PR) in 26 patients (41%); and stable disease
(SD) in 10 patients (16%). Data also show a disease control rate (DCR)
of 71 percent (n=45/63). Of the 35 responses to treatment, 30 were
ongoing at the time of analysis; the median duration of response was 45
weeks (range: 1+ to 121+).
|
ECHO-202 Overall Response Rates (ORR), Disease Control Rates
(DCR), Durability of Response (DoR), and Progression-Free Survival
(PFS) in Advanced Melanoma Cohort
|
|
All
Patients
(N=65)
|
Treatment-Naïve
(all epacadostat doses)
(N=54)
|
Treatment-Naïve (epacadostat 100 mg BID)
(N=39)
|
Per-protocol evaluable n (%)1
|
n=63
|
n=53
|
n=38
|
ORR
|
35 (56)
|
29 (55)
|
22 (58)
|
9 CR (14)
26 PR (41)
10 SD (16)
|
7 CR (13)
22 PR (42)
9 SD (17)
|
3 CR (8)
19 PR (50)
6 SD (16)
|
DCR
|
45 (71)
|
38 (72)
|
28 (74)
|
18 PD or death (29)
2 not evaluable2
|
15 PD or death (28)
1 not evaluable2
|
10 PD or death (26)
1 not evaluable2
|
DoR
|
30/35 responses ongoing
Duration of response:
<1+ to 121+ weeks
4/5 patients completing
study treatment maintained
ongoing
response at last
follow-up
|
25/29 responses
ongoing
Duration of response:
<1+ to 121+ weeks
3/4 patients completing study
treatment maintained ongoing
response
at last follow-up
|
20/22 responses
ongoing
Duration of response:
<1+ to 81+ weeks
1/1 patient completing study
treatment maintained ongoing
response
at last follow-up
|
Median PFS, months (90% CI)
|
12.4
(6.2, 23.8)
|
22.8
(6.2, 23.8)
|
Not yet reached
(4.2, NR)
|
PFS rate, % (90% CI)
|
6-month:
65 (54, 74)
12-month:
52 (40, 63)
18-month:
49 (37, 60)
|
6-month:
65 (53, 75)
12-month:
52 (38, 64)
18-month:
52 (38, 64)
|
6-month:
64 (49, 76)
12-month:
55 (39, 69)
18-month:
55 (39, 69)
|
1.
|
|
=1 post-baseline scan, or discontinuation or death before first
post-baseline scan
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
Scan data not documented in the clinical trial database at time of
data cutoff
|
|
|
The most common (=10 percent) all grade treatment-related adverse events
(TRAEs) were rash (46 percent), fatigue (43 percent), pruritus (29
percent), and arthralgia (17 percent). Grade =3 TRAEs were observed in
20 percent of patients; the most common were increased lipase (6
percent) and rash (5 percent). Four patients (6 percent) discontinued
for TRAEs. No treatment-related deaths occurred. The safety profile was
consistent with previously reported Phase 1 findings, as well as the
Phase 1/2 safety results in other tumor cohorts and pooled safety data
from this study. In general, the safety profile of the combination was
also consistent with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) monotherapy.
About ECHO-202 (KEYNOTE-037)
The ECHO-202 study (NCT02178722) is evaluating the safety and efficacy
of epacadostat, Incyte’s selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor, in combination
with KEYTRUDA. Patients previously treated with anti-PD-1 or anti-CTLA-4
therapies were excluded from this trial. Enrollment is complete for the
Phase 1 dose escalation (epacadostat 25, 50, 100 mg BID + KEYTRUDA 2
mg/kg IV Q3W and epacadostat 300 mg BID + KEYTRUDA 200 mg IV Q3W) and
Phase 1 dose expansion (epacadostat 50, 100, and 300 mg BID + KEYTRUDA
200 mg IV Q3W) portions of the trial. For more information about
ECHO-202, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02178722.
About ECHO
The ECHO clinical trial program was established to investigate the
efficacy and safety of epacadostat as a core component of combination
therapy in oncology. Ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies are evaluating
epacadostat in combination with PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors in a broad
range of solid tumor types as well as hematological malignancies.
ECHO-301 (NCT02752074), a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study investigating KEYTRUDA in combination with
epacadostat or placebo for the treatment of patients with unresectable
or metastatic melanoma, is also ongoing and fully recruited. For more
information about the ECHO clinical trial program, visit www.ECHOClinicalTrials.com.
About Epacadostat (INCB024360)
The immunosuppressive effects of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1)
enzyme activity on the tumor microenvironment help cancer cells evade
immunosurveillance. Epacadostat is an investigational, highly potent and
selective oral inhibitor of the IDO1 enzyme. In single-arm studies, the
combination of epacadostat and immune checkpoint inhibitors has shown
proof-of-concept in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma,
non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, squamous cell
carcinoma of the head and neck and bladder cancer. In these studies,
epacadostat combined with the CTLA-4 inhibitor ipilimumab or the PD-1
inhibitors KEYTRUDA or nivolumab improved response rates compared with
studies of the immune checkpoint inhibitors alone.
Incyte Conference Call Information
Incyte will host an investor conference call and webcast at 17:00 CET
(11:00 a.m. ET) on 9 September 2017—the call and webcast can be accessed
via the Events and Presentations tab of the Investor section of www.incyte.com.
To access the conference call on Saturday 9 September 2017, please dial
877-407-3042 for domestic callers or +1-201-389-0864 for international
callers. When prompted, provide the conference identification number,
13667084.
If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will
be available for 30 days. The replay dial-in number for the United
States is 877-660-6853 and the dial-in number for international callers
is +1-201-612-7415. To access the replay you will need the conference
identification number, 13667084.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.
Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.
