Ipsen (IPN.PA) And Exelixis (EXEL) Announce Results From Phase II Cabosun Trial Of Cabozantinib Versus Sunitinib In Previously Untreated Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma At ESMO 2017

Independent Radiology Review Committee confirms primary endpoint
analysis per investigator: cabozantinib provided statistically
significant improvement of progression-free survival, with a 52
percent reduction in the rate of progression or death compared to
sunitinib
Exelixis and Ipsen will host an investor and media webcast from
Madrid to discuss the data on Sunday, September 10 starting at 18h45
CEST
Regulatory News:
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) and Exelixis,
Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) today announced updated results from the CABOSUN
randomized phase 2 trial of cabozantinib in patients with previously
untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with intermediate- or
poor-risk disease per the International Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma
Database Consortium (IMDC). Principal investigator Toni K. Choueiri,
M.D., will present detailed data from late-breaking CABOSUN abstract
[#LBA38_PD] today in the Genitourinary Tumors, Non-Prostate poster
discussion session, starting at 2:45 p.m. CEST (local Madrid time) /
8:45 a.m. EDT / 5:45 a.m. PDT at the European Society for Medical
Oncology (ESMO) 2017 congress, which is being held September 8-12, 2017
in Madrid, Spain.
CABOSUN is being conducted by The Alliance for Clinical Trials in
Oncology as part of Exelixis’ collaboration with the National Cancer
Institute’s Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (NCI-CTEP). The data
presented at ESMO 2017 included the analysis from a blinded independent
radiology review committee (IRC), which confirmed the primary efficacy
endpoint results of investigator-assessed progression-free survival
(PFS), as well as an updated investigator-assessed analysis. Per the IRC
analysis, cabozantinib demonstrated a clinically meaningful and
statistically significant 52 percent reduction in the rate of disease
progression or death (HR 0.48, 95% CI 0.31-0.74, two-sided P=0.0008).
The median PFS for cabozantinib was 8.6 months versus 5.3 months for
sunitinib, corresponding to a 3.3 month (62 percent) improvement
favoring cabozantinib over sunitinib.
“These updated analyses from CABOSUN consistently show that
cabozantinib provided a statistically significant decrease in the rate
of disease progression or death compared to sunitinib, a current
standard of care – potentially offering a new treatment option for
physicians to treat patients in the first-line advanced renal cell
carcinoma setting,” said Toni K. Choueiri, M.D., Director, Lank
Center for Genitourinary Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “The
CABOSUN trial included patients with intermediate or poor prognostic
factors per the IMDC criteria; in addition, patients had a notable
number of other independent adverse prognostic risk factors. These
included a high rate of bone metastases, two or more sites of metastatic
disease, ECOG 2 performance status, and lack of prior nephrectomy. This
patient population fares poorly and is in need of new therapies to
better control their disease.”