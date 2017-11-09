Ipsen (IPN.PA) And Exelixis (EXEL) Announce Results From Phase II Cabosun Trial Of Cabozantinib Versus Sunitinib In Previously Untreated Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma At ESMO 2017

Independent Radiology Review Committee confirms primary endpoint analysis per investigator: cabozantinib provided statistically significant improvement of progression-free survival, with a 52 percent reduction in the rate of progression or death compared to sunitinib

Exelixis and Ipsen will host an investor and media webcast from Madrid to discuss the data on Sunday, September 10 starting at 18h45 CEST

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) and Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) today announced updated results from the CABOSUN randomized phase 2 trial of cabozantinib in patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with intermediate- or poor-risk disease per the International Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Database Consortium (IMDC). Principal investigator Toni K. Choueiri, M.D., will present detailed data from late-breaking CABOSUN abstract [#LBA38_PD] today in the Genitourinary Tumors, Non-Prostate poster discussion session, starting at 2:45 p.m. CEST (local Madrid time) / 8:45 a.m. EDT / 5:45 a.m. PDT at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 congress, which is being held September 8-12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.

CABOSUN is being conducted by The Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology as part of Exelixis’ collaboration with the National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (NCI-CTEP). The data presented at ESMO 2017 included the analysis from a blinded independent radiology review committee (IRC), which confirmed the primary efficacy endpoint results of investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS), as well as an updated investigator-assessed analysis. Per the IRC analysis, cabozantinib demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant 52 percent reduction in the rate of disease progression or death (HR 0.48, 95% CI 0.31-0.74, two-sided P=0.0008). The median PFS for cabozantinib was 8.6 months versus 5.3 months for sunitinib, corresponding to a 3.3 month (62 percent) improvement favoring cabozantinib over sunitinib.

“These updated analyses from CABOSUN consistently show that cabozantinib provided a statistically significant decrease in the rate of disease progression or death compared to sunitinib, a current standard of care – potentially offering a new treatment option for physicians to treat patients in the first-line advanced renal cell carcinoma setting,” said Toni K. Choueiri, M.D., Director, Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “The CABOSUN trial included patients with intermediate or poor prognostic factors per the IMDC criteria; in addition, patients had a notable number of other independent adverse prognostic risk factors. These included a high rate of bone metastases, two or more sites of metastatic disease, ECOG 2 performance status, and lack of prior nephrectomy. This patient population fares poorly and is in need of new therapies to better control their disease.”