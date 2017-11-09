Prollenium US Announces The Appointment Of Its New US Executive Vice President Of Sales And Business Development, Mark Wilkins

RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC, Sept. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Prollenium US, Inc. announced today that Mark Wilkins has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Prollenium US. As Executive Vice President, Wilkins will have the responsibility for all of the company's US sales and business development operations.

Mark Wilkins, with over fifteen years of sales and leadership experience in aesthetics, joins Prollenium US from Merz Aesthetics North America, where he held numerous leadership positions driving sales and implementing growth opportunities. After serving five years in the United States Navy, Wilkins received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Auburn University. Sean L. Wilson, President of Prollenium US, said, "Mark is a proven sales leader in the aesthetics industry, and is well-respected throughout the marketplace. His unique and diverse strengths are not matched in our space, and he is the only person to lead our sales efforts in the US." Wilkins stated, "Prollenium US is presented with a tremendous opportunity within the market, and we are encouraged that our product offerings will be embraced by patients and healthcare professionals alike. We are positioning ourselves to meet the evolving needs of those we serve; it is indeed an exciting time."

About Prollenium

Founded in 2016, Prollenium US, Inc. is dedicated to the commercialization of aesthetic medical products in the US. The company is committed to providing innovative products that are safe and viable.

SOURCE Prollenium US, Inc.