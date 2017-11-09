Dealmed To Acquire Vantage Medical Supplies

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealmed Medical Supplies, New York City's largest independent supplier of medical equipment, supplies, drugs, vaccines, and specialty medical products and services, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Vantage Medical Supplies, a major distributor of medical and surgical equipment based in Holtsville, New York.

Vantage, which specializes in supplying new and emerging medical practices, will operate under the Dealmed name as of Sept. 15, 2017. This agreement will increase Dealmed's distribution base to nearly 5,000 regional customers, making it the largest independent medical supplier in the tri-state market. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Joining forces with Vantage means providing an even greater range of supplies to more medical practices throughout New York City and the tri-state region and throughout the U.S.," said Michael Einhorn, President of Dealmed. "We are confident in this new partnership, as it will strengthen our service to customers as well as to our growing network of manufacturers who value working with an independent company."

Vantage is the second major acquisition within the past year for Dealmed and its parent company, TH Laennec. In October 2016, the company purchased Park Surgical, a family-owned establishment with more than 80 years of experience in the business.

"Even as Dealmed grows as a major player in the industry," said Einhorn, "we'll never lose sight of our mission: to provide practitioners with quality products and services that will improve outcomes."

About Dealmed

Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Dealmed was established as an independent, alternative medical and surgical supply distributor and quickly became the largest independent supplier in the New York City market. By focusing on mid-size physician groups, surgery centers, and other medical facilities rather than major hospital groups, the company can offer a variety of specialty services and products that its larger competitors cannot. Dealmed operates two locations in New York City and one in New Jersey.

