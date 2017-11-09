Merck & Co. (MRK)’s Keytruda (Pembrolizumab) Continues To Show Overall Survival Benefit Over Chemotherapy With Nearly Two Years Follow-Up In Previously Treated Patients With Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma, Post-Platinum Failure

Updated Data from Phase 3 KEYNOTE-045 Trial to Be Presented at ESMO
2017 Congress
KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada,
today announced updated results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-045 trial
evaluating KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), the company’s anti-PD-1
therapy, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial
carcinoma (a type of bladder cancer) with disease progression on or
after platinum-containing chemotherapy (post-platinum failure). Updated
data show that with median follow-up of 22.5 months, KEYTRUDA continues
to demonstrate an overall survival (OS) benefit over investigator’s
choice of paclitaxel, docetaxel or vinflunine as a second-line therapy,
post-platinum failure, regardless of PD-L1 expression (HR, 0.70 [95% CI,
0.57-0.86], p=0.0003). Findings are being presented at the European
Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain, on
Sunday, Sept. 10 (poster from 2:45 – 4:15 p.m. CEST; discussion: 3:15 –
3:45 p.m. CEST) (Location: Cordoba Auditorium) (Abstract #LBA37_PR).
“These data at ESMO provide further insights and greater understanding
in using KEYTRUDA in select second-line advanced urothelial carcinoma
treatment settings, and importantly, demonstrate an overall survival
advantage with KEYTRUDA compared to standard chemotherapy agents
vinflunine, docetaxel and paclitaxel, which are common in clinical
practice for the treatment of this disease,” said professor Ronald de
Wit, M.D., Ph.D., group leader experimental systemic therapy of
urogenital cancers, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute. “For previously treated
patients, post-platinum failure, these findings are also encouraging as
they show an overall survival benefit regardless of PD-L1 status or
choice of commonly used chemotherapy.”
“With nearly two years follow-up, these updated phase 3 data continue to
show an overall survival benefit with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced
urothelial carcinoma whose cancer has progressed after receiving
previous treatment for their disease,” said Dr. Roger Dansey, senior
vice president and therapeutic area head, oncology late-stage
development, Merck Research Laboratories. “We are pleased that, with the
approval in the U.S. and recent approval of KEYTRUDA in the EU, more
patients now have an important treatment option available to them.”
Currently, Merck also has the largest immuno-oncology clinical
development program in bladder cancer, with 29 trials underway involving
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as monotherapy and in combination, including
four registration-enabling studies.
Data in Second-Line Post-Platinum Failure Patients, KEYNOTE-045
KEYNOTE-045 is an open-label, randomized phase 3 trial of KEYTRUDA
compared to investigator’s choice of chemotherapy (paclitaxel, docetaxel
or vinflunine) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic
urothelial cancer with disease progression on or after
platinum-containing chemotherapy. The trial was prematurely stopped
after a pre-planned interim analysis demonstrated significantly longer
OS with KEYTRUDA compared to chemotherapy (median follow-up, 14.1
months). Efficacy was assessed in the overall study population (n=542),
as well as in patients with PD-L1 expression – defined as a combined
positive score of 10 or more (CPS =10) (KEYTRUDA arm: n=74/270;
chemotherapy arm; n=90/272) (additional details on the trial design are
provided below).