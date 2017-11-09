Evolva (EVE.SW) Awarded Contract By U.S. Government To Advance Novel Pest Control Product

REINACH, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolva announced today that it has finalized negotiations for a
contract with the US government. The key objective of this contract is
to advance the development of safe, effective, and sustainably sourced
next-generation products that can provide a new form of protection
against select mosquito-borne diseases like Zika.
This CDC-funded contract is worth $8.35 million to Evolva, will run for
18 months, and will begin immediately.
Evolva has been working in close collaboration with the CDC on the use
of nootkatone against a wide variety of biting pests, such as mosquitoes
and ticks that can cause disease. The goal is that nootkatone
can one day be used not just against the Aedes aegypti mosquito
that transmits Zika virus, but also for the benefit of global public
health against other important biting pests, such as Ixodes tick
vectors of Lyme disease and the mosquitoes that spread West Nile and
other viruses.
This contract supports Evolva’s strategy to advance to the market safe,
effective, sustainably produced, next-generation products
that offer the potential for meaningful new protection from biting pests.
About Evolva
Evolva solves the supply chain issues of nature through a 21st
century mix of biotechnology and brewing. We develop, make and sell
natural ingredients that provide significant benefits to people in daily
life, but whose supply chain issues have limited their use until
now. Our flagship ingredients are stevia, nootkatone and resveratrol. To
make our world sustainable requires nature and technology to work
together as one, and our aim is to play a (small) part in achieving this
transformation. We operate internationally. For more information see www.evolva.com.
Questions about our approach? Have a look at our video.
About nootkatone
Nootkatone is a citrus ingredient that is characteristically associated
with grapefruit. It can be extracted in minute quantities from the skin
of grapefruit or the bark of the Alaska yellow cedar (also known as the Nootka
cypress), or produced on an industrial scale from brewing via yeast
fermentation. Nootkatone is being tested against a variety of biting and
nuisance pests, including the ticks that are responsible for spreading
Lyme disease and the mosquitoes contributing to the spread of diseases
such as Zika, chikungunya, dengue and West Nile viruses.
About Evolva’s collaboration with CDC and BARDA
This project has been funded in whole with Federal funds from the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and managed by the
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR),
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under
Contract No. HHSO100201700015C.
About Lyme disease and Zika virus
Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and
is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.
Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic
skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can
spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Zika virus disease
(Zika) is a disease caused by Zika virus that is spread to people
primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti or Ae.
albopictus species mosquito. The most common symptoms of Zika are
fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis (red eyes). Because the
symptoms of Zika are similar to those of many other diseases, many cases
may not have been recognised.
This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the company and those explicitly or
implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these
uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update
forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or
developments.