Boston Scientific (BSX) Opens Doors to Its First Asian Factory, Will Create 400 New Jobs
9/11/2017 7:30:22 AM
KUALA LUMPUR: New York-listed Boston Scientific Corp has commenced operation at its new manufacturing plant in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Penang. This is the 19th global manufacturing facility for the medical device giant, and its first in Asia.
An official opening ceremony will take place in February next year.
According to its vice-president and general manager of manufacturing and distribution for Malaysia Dave Mitchell, the company has injected “hundreds of million of ringgit” into the new plant, with plans to add as many as 400 new local jobs over two years.
