Genomic Vision: High Attendance At The 1st U.S. Satellite Symposium On Molecular Combing

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 – GV), a molecular
diagnostics and technology company specialized in the development of
single DNA detection tools for research and in vitro diagnostic,
announced today that it was invited to hold a special symposium
dedicated to the robustness of single-molecule techniques for DNA
replication analysis. The presentation took place on September 6, 2017,
during the broad-based DNA replication and Genome Maintenance meeting,
hosted for over 10 years in Cold Spring Harbor (NYC, USA). Over 300
participants attended the event.
The workshop was introduced by Prof. Susan Gerbi (Brown University), the
recipient of many awards for her research and a long-time collaborator
of Genomic Vision. This introduction on fiber assays’ history and their
evolution through time was followed by two short talks.
First, Erin Sybouts presented her PhD work conducted at the University
of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in Dr Alex Bishop’s
laboratory, and focused on the whole-genome analysis of replication fork
defects by molecular combing in various genetic conditions. Then, Dr.
Yannick Delpu presented his post-doctoral work conducted at the New York
University in Dr Mamta Tahiliani’s laboratory about the benefits
of Molecular Combing technology to address various critical issues,
notably while studying replication at a specific locus.
“I am very encouraged to see the user-friendly tools being developed
for combing. It is going to make the technology available to a lot more
people and greatly expand the adoption of single molecule DNA
replication technique,” declared Prof. Nicholas Rhind,
University of Massachusetts Medical School.
Genomic Vision, represented by Dr Julien Cottineau, also presented a new
version of its FiberStudio® software that meets the needs of
its clients across various sectors such as academic research, drug
discovery and gene editing industry and clinical diagnostics. Based on
advanced image and data processing algorithms as well as recent Machine
Learning approaches, FiberStudio® automatically detects,
measures and classifies linear objects of stretched DNA molecules in
order to provide users and clinicians with comprehensive reports showing
complex structural variations, spatiotemporal analysis of DNA
replication and a number of other applications.
“This first satellite symposium rewards our marketing efforts in the
U.S. Our successful exposure to major KOL’s in the field of DNA
replication demonstrates the potential of molecular combing technology
to identify and counter damages in DNA replication that causes critical
genetic alterations,” concluded Stephane Altaba, ýExecutive
Vice-President Corporate Development at Genomic Vision.
ABOUT GENOMIC VISION GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in
the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of
cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences
research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary
technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION
stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the
leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs. The Company
develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and
colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication,
biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris,
in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 60 employees. GENOMIC VISION
is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s
regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV - ISIN: FR0011799907). For
further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com
Member of CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable
indexes
