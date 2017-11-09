Genomic Vision: High Attendance At The 1st U.S. Satellite Symposium On Molecular Combing

BAGNEUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 – GV), a molecular diagnostics and technology company specialized in the development of single DNA detection tools for research and in vitro diagnostic, announced today that it was invited to hold a special symposium dedicated to the robustness of single-molecule techniques for DNA replication analysis. The presentation took place on September 6, 2017, during the broad-based DNA replication and Genome Maintenance meeting, hosted for over 10 years in Cold Spring Harbor (NYC, USA). Over 300 participants attended the event.

The workshop was introduced by Prof. Susan Gerbi (Brown University), the recipient of many awards for her research and a long-time collaborator of Genomic Vision. This introduction on fiber assays’ history and their evolution through time was followed by two short talks.

First, Erin Sybouts presented her PhD work conducted at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in Dr Alex Bishop’s laboratory, and focused on the whole-genome analysis of replication fork defects by molecular combing in various genetic conditions. Then, Dr. Yannick Delpu presented his post-doctoral work conducted at the New York University in Dr Mamta Tahiliani’s laboratory about the benefits of Molecular Combing technology to address various critical issues, notably while studying replication at a specific locus.

“I am very encouraged to see the user-friendly tools being developed for combing. It is going to make the technology available to a lot more people and greatly expand the adoption of single molecule DNA replication technique,” declared Prof. Nicholas Rhind, University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Genomic Vision, represented by Dr Julien Cottineau, also presented a new version of its FiberStudio® software that meets the needs of its clients across various sectors such as academic research, drug discovery and gene editing industry and clinical diagnostics. Based on advanced image and data processing algorithms as well as recent Machine Learning approaches, FiberStudio® automatically detects, measures and classifies linear objects of stretched DNA molecules in order to provide users and clinicians with comprehensive reports showing complex structural variations, spatiotemporal analysis of DNA replication and a number of other applications.

“This first satellite symposium rewards our marketing efforts in the U.S. Our successful exposure to major KOL’s in the field of DNA replication demonstrates the potential of molecular combing technology to identify and counter damages in DNA replication that causes critical genetic alterations,” concluded Stephane Altaba, ýExecutive Vice-President Corporate Development at Genomic Vision.

