Eisai Inc. (ESALF.PK) Release: Lenvatinib Delays Deterioration In Certain Domains Of Quality Of Life In Patients With Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma As Compared To Sorafenib In Phase III REFLECT Study

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc. announced today a delay in the deterioration of five health-related quality of life domains that affect patients' daily lives was observed in patients treated with lenvatinib as compared to those treated with sorafenib in the Phase 3 REFLECT study evaluating lenvatinib compared to sorafenib in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Quality of life scores declined with both treatments over the course of the study. Lenvatinib (marketed as Lenvima®) is not approved for HCC by any regulatory authority. These data were presented in an oral proffered paper session today at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain (Abstract No. 618O).

"In the REFLECT study, health-related quality of life scores favored lenvatinib in various areas that have an impact on patients' daily lives, such as nutrition, diarrhea and pain," said Prof. Arndt Vogel, MD, Clinic of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocrinology, Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany, and investigator of the study. "The finding that lenvatinib delayed the worsening of several quality of life domains for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma when compared with sorafenib could be meaningful."

The secondary endpoint of HRQOL was assessed using the EORTC QLQ-C30 questionnaire and the HCC-specific module (EORTC QLQ-HCC18). Treatment with lenvatinib resulted in a longer median time to delay in worsening in the QLQ-C30 domains of role function (2.0 months vs 1.9 months; nominal p=0.0098), pain (2.0 months vs 1.8 months; nominal p=0.006) and diarrhea (4.6 months vs 2.7 months; nominal p<0.0001), and in the QLQ-HCC18 domains of body image (2.8 months vs 1.9 months; nominal p=0.0041) and nutrition (4.1 months vs 2.8 months; nominal p=0.006). There were no nominally significant differences in the other domains of the two scales (QLQ-C30 and QLQ-HCC18). Baseline HRQOL scores were similar for patients receiving either treatment across all domains.

"Following the clinically meaningful results in overall survival and the secondary efficacy measures in the REFLECT study presented at ASCO, it is encouraging to see that health-related quality of life scores favor lenvatinib in these domains in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma," said Alton Kremer, MD, PhD, Chief Clinical Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Oncology Business Group at Eisai. "We look forward to further discussion with the oncology community about the significance of these results presented today at ESMO."

Data from the REFLECT study is included in a supplemental New Drug Application currently under review by the FDA.

This release discusses an investigational use for an FDA-approved product. It is not intended to convey conclusions about safety or efficacy. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such FDA-approved product will gain FDA approval.

About the REFLECT Trial (Study 304)

REFLECT was an international, multicenter, randomized, open-label, non-inferiority Phase 3 study to compare the efficacy and safety of lenvatinib versus sorafenib as a first-line systemic treatment in patients with uHCC. Patients (n=954) at 183 trial sites in 21 countries were randomized to receive lenvatinib 12 mg or 8 mg once a day depending on body weight (60 kg or <60 kg) (n=478) or sorafenib 400 mg twice a day (n=476). Treatment was continued until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The primary endpoint of this study was overall survival. The secondary efficacy endpoints of this study were progression-free survival, time to progression and objective response rate.

In this study, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) observed in the lenvatinib arm were hypertension, diarrhea, decreased appetite, decreased weight, and fatigue. In the sorafenib arm, the most common TEAEs were palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia, diarrhea, hypertension, and decreased appetite. Patients who received lenvatinib had fewer instances of palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia, diarrhea and alopecia, and more instances of hypertension, proteinuria, dysphonia, and hypothyroidism, than did patients who received sorafenib. Nine percent of patients treated with lenvatinib and 7% of patients treated with sorafenib discontinued treatment due to treatment-related adverse events. Forty-three percent of patients treated with lenvatinib and 30% of patients who received sorafenib experienced serious TEAEs.

About Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common type of liver cancer, accounting for about 90% of cases of primary liver cancer in the United States. In 2015, liver cancer accounted for approximately 788,000 deaths globally, making it the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. The prevalence and mortality rate of liver cancer has been rising steadily over the past decade. This year in the United States, more than 40,710 cases will be diagnosed and 28,920 people will die from their disease. HCC patients with advanced stage disease may not be amenable for potentially curative therapeutic interventions such as a liver transplant, surgical resection or tumor ablation (typically radiofrequency ablation). Patients who cannot be treated with potentially curative approaches have a poor prognosis.

About LENVIMA® (lenvatinib)

LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) is a kinase inhibitor that is indicated for:

Differentiated Thyroid Cancer (DTC): single agent for patients with locally recurrent or metastatic, progressive, radioactive iodine-refractory DTC.

Renal Cell Cancer (RCC): in combination with everolimus for patients with advanced RCC following one prior anti-angiogenic therapy.

Lenvatinib, discovered and developed by Eisai, is a receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) inhibitor that inhibits the kinase activities of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) receptors VEGFR1-3. Lenvatinib also inhibits other RTKs that have been implicated in pathogenic angiogenesis, tumor growth, and cancer progression in addition to their normal cellular functions, including fibroblast growth factor (FGF) receptors FGFR1-4; the platelet derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFR), KIT, and RET.

Important Safety Information

Warnings and Precautions

In DTC, hypertension was reported in 73% of patients on LENVIMA vs 16% with placebo (44% vs 4% grade 3). In RCC, hypertension was reported in 42% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus vs 10% with everolimus alone (13% vs 2% grade 3). Systolic blood pressure 160 mmHg occurred in 29% of patients, and 21% of patients had a diastolic blood pressure 100 mmHg in the LENVIMA + everolimustreated group. Blood pressure should be controlled prior to treatment and monitored throughout. Withhold dose for grade 3 hypertension despite optimal antihypertensive therapy; resume at reduced dose when controlled at grade 2. Discontinue for life-threatening hypertension

In DTC, cardiac dysfunction was reported in 7% of patients on LENVIMA vs 2% with placebo (2% vs 0% grade 3). In RCC, decreased ejection fraction and cardiac failure were reported in 10% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus vs 6% with everolimus alone (3% vs 2% grade 3). Monitor for signs/symptoms of cardiac decompensation. Withhold LENVIMA for development of grade 3 cardiac dysfunction until improvement to grade 0, 1, or baseline. Resume at reduced dose or discontinue based on severity and persistence of cardiac dysfunction. Discontinue for grade 4 cardiac dysfunction

In DTC, arterial thromboembolic events were reported in 5% of patients on LENVIMA vs 2% with placebo (3% vs 1% grade 3). In RCC, arterial thromboembolic events were reported in 2% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus vs 6% with everolimus alone (2% vs 4% grade 3). Discontinue following an arterial thrombotic event. The safety of resuming LENVIMA after an arterial thromboembolic event has not been established, and LENVIMA has not been studied in patients who have had an arterial thromboembolic event within the previous 6 months

Across clinical studies in which 1,160 patients received LENVIMA monotherapy, hepatic failure (including fatal events) was reported in 3 patients and acute hepatitis in 1 patient. In DTC, ALT and AST increases (grade 3) occurred in 4% and 5% of patients on LENVIMA, respectively, vs 0% with placebo. In RCC, ALT and AST increases (grade 3) occurred in 3% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus vs 2% and 0% with everolimus alone, respectively. Monitor liver function before initiation, then every 2 weeks for the first 2 months, and at least monthly thereafter during treatment. Withhold dose for liver impairment grade 3 until resolved to grade 0, 1, or baseline. Resume at reduced dose or discontinue based on severity/persistence of hepatotoxicity. Discontinue for hepatic failure

In DTC, proteinuria was reported in 34% of patients on LENVIMA vs 3% with placebo (11% vs 0% grade 3). In RCC, proteinuria was reported in 31% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus vs 14% with everolimus alone (8% vs 2% grade 3). Monitor for proteinuria before and during treatment. Withhold dose for proteinuria 2 g/24 h. Resume at reduced dose when proteinuria is <2 g/24 h. Discontinue for nephrotic syndrome

In RCC, diarrhea was reported in 81% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus vs 34% with everolimus alone (19% vs 2% grade 3). Initiate prompt medical management for the development of diarrhea. Monitor for dehydration. Withhold dose for diarrhea grade 3. Resume at a reduced dose when diarrhea resolves to grade 1 or baseline. Permanently discontinue LENVIMA for grade 4 diarrhea despite medical management

In DTC, events of renal impairment were reported in 14% of patients on LENVIMA vs 2% with placebo (3% vs 1% grade 3). In RCC, events of renal impairment were reported in 18% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus vs 12% with everolimus alone (10% vs 2% grade 3). Withhold LENVIMA for grade 3 or 4 renal failure/impairment. Resume at reduced dose or discontinue, depending on severity/persistence of renal impairment. Active management of diarrhea and any other gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms should be initiated for grade 1 events

In DTC, events of GI perforation or fistula were reported in 2% of patients on LENVIMA vs 0.8% with placebo. In RCC, events of GI perforation, abscess, or fistula (grade 3) were reported in 2% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus vs 0% with everolimus alone. Discontinue in patients who develop GI perforation or life-threatening fistula

In DTC, QT/QTc interval prolongation was reported in 9% of patients on LENVIMA vs 2% with placebo (2% vs 0% >500 ms). In RCC, QTc interval increases >60 ms were reported in 11% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus (6% >500 ms) vs 0% with everolimus alone. Monitor electrocardiograms in patients with congenital long QT syndrome, congestive heart failure, bradyarrhythmias, or patients taking drugs known to prolong the QT interval. Monitor and correct electrolyte abnormalities in all patients. Withhold dose for QTc interval prolongation >500 ms. Resume at reduced dose when QTc prolongation resolves to baseline

In DTC, hypocalcemia (grade 3) was reported in 9% of patients on LENVIMA vs 2% with placebo. In RCC, hypocalcemia (grade 3) was reported in 6% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus vs 2% with everolimus alone. Monitor blood calcium levels at least monthly and replace calcium as necessary. Interrupt and adjust LENVIMA as necessary

Across clinical studies in which 1,160 patients received LENVIMA monotherapy, reversible posterior leukoencephalopathy syndrome (RPLS) was reported in 4 patients. Withhold LENVIMA for RPLS until fully resolved. Resume at reduced dose or discontinue based on the severity and persistence of neurologic symptoms

Across clinical studies in which 1,160 patients received LENVIMA monotherapy, hemorrhage (grade 3) was reported in 2% of patients. In DTC, hemorrhagic events occurred in 35% of patients on LENVIMA vs 18% with placebo (2% vs 3% grade 3). There was 1 fatal intracranial hemorrhage case among 16 patients who received LENVIMA and had central nervous system metastases at baseline. The most frequently reported hemorrhagic event was epistaxis (11% grade 1, 1% grade 2). Discontinuation due to hemorrhagic events occurred in 1% of patients on LENVIMA. In RCC, hemorrhagic events occurred in 34% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus vs 26% with everolimus alone (8% vs 2% grade 3). The most frequently reported hemorrhagic event was epistaxis (23% for LENVIMA + everolimus vs 24% with everolimus alone). There was 1 fatal cerebral hemorrhage case. Discontinuation due to hemorrhagic events occurred in 3% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus. Consider the risk of severe or fatal hemorrhage associated with tumor invasion/infiltration of major blood vessels (eg, carotid artery). Withhold LENVIMA for the development of grade 3 hemorrhage until resolved to grade 0 or 1. Resume at reduced dose or discontinue based on severity/persistence of hemorrhage. Discontinue for grade 4 hemorrhage

In DTC patients with normal baseline thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), elevation of TSH level above 0.5 mU/L was observed postbaseline in 57% of patients on LENVIMA vs 14% with placebo. In RCC, grade 1 or 2 hypothyroidism occurred in 24% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus vs 2% with everolimus alone. In RCC patients with normal or low TSH at baseline, elevation of TSH was observed postbaseline in 60% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus vs 3% with everolimus alone. Monitor thyroid function before initiation of and at least monthly throughout treatment. Treat hypothyroidism according to standard medical practice to maintain a euthyroid state

LENVIMA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with LENVIMA and for at least 2 weeks following completion of therapy

Adverse Reactions

In DTC, the most common adverse reactions (30%) observed in LENVIMA-treated patients vs placebo-treated patients were hypertension (73% vs 16%), fatigue (67% vs 35%), diarrhea (67% vs 17%), arthralgia/myalgia (62% vs 28%), decreased appetite (54% vs 18%), weight decrease (51% vs 15%), nausea (47% vs 25%), stomatitis (41% vs 8%), headache (38% vs 11%), vomiting (36% vs 15%), proteinuria (34% vs 3%), palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (32% vs 1%), abdominal pain (31% vs 11%), and dysphonia (31% vs 5%)

In DTC, adverse reactions led to dose reductions in 68% of patients receiving LENVIMA and in 5% of patients receiving placebo; 18% of patients discontinued LENVIMA and 5% discontinued placebo for adverse reactions. The most common adverse reactions (10%) resulting in dose reductions of LENVIMA were hypertension (13%), proteinuria (11%), decreased appetite (10%), and diarrhea (10%); the most common adverse reactions (1%) resulting in discontinuation of LENVIMA were hypertension (1%) and asthenia (1%)

In RCC, the most common adverse reactions (>30%) observed in patients treated with LENVIMA + everolimus vs everolimus alone were diarrhea (81% vs 34%), fatigue (73% vs 40%), arthralgia/myalgia (55% vs 32%), decreased appetite (53% vs 18%), vomiting (48% vs 12%), nausea (45% vs 16%), stomatitis/oral inflammation (44% vs 50%), hypertension/increased blood pressure (42% vs 10%), peripheral edema (42% vs 20%), cough (37% vs 30%), abdominal pain (37% vs 8%), dyspnea/exertional dyspnea (35% vs 28%), rash (35% vs 40%), weight decreased (34% vs 8%), hemorrhagic events (32% vs 26%), and proteinuria/urine protein present (31% vs 14%). The most common serious adverse reactions (5%) were renal failure (11%), dehydration (10%), anemia (6%), thrombocytopenia (5%), diarrhea (5%), vomiting (5%), and dyspnea (5%)

In RCC, adverse reactions led to dose reductions or interruption in 89% of patients receiving LENVIMA + everolimus and in 54% of patients receiving everolimus alone. The most common adverse reactions (5%) resulting in dose reductions in the LENVIMA + everolimustreated group were diarrhea (21%), fatigue (8%), thrombocytopenia (6%), vomiting (6%), nausea (5%), and proteinuria (5%). Treatment discontinuation due to an adverse reaction occurred in 29% of patients in the LENVIMA + everolimustreated group and in 12% of patients in the everolimus-treated group

Use in Specific Populations

Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in nursing infants, advise women to discontinue breastfeeding during treatment

LENVIMA may result in reduced fertility in females of reproductive potential and may result in damage to male reproductive tissues, leading to reduced fertility of unknown duration

