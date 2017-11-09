Theraclion And Co-Lead Investigator Discuss Rationale And Design Of First Clinical Trial Combining Echotherapy And Imunotherapy To Treat Metastatic Breast Cancer

MALAKOFF, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Alternext, FR0010120402 - ALTHE), a
company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy,
and co-lead investigator, David Brenin, M.D., Chief of Breast Surgery at
the University of Virginia School (UVA) of Medicine, discussed
the rationale and design of the first clinical trial combining
Theraclion’s Echotherapy (also known as High Intensity Focused
Ultrasound, HIFU) with the checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab, in women
with metastatic breast cancer. Dr. Brenin, presented that:
Breast cancer is one of the most common malignancies with approximately
250,000 new cases expected in the U.S. in 2017. One in eight women will
be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes. It is the second
leading cause of death from cancer with approximately 40,000 annual
deaths. Although diagnosis, treatment and survival has improved,
advanced stage IV metastatic disease remains a significant challenge
with no curative therapies and a 22 percent five-year survival rate.
Although immune-oncology approaches have revolutionized treatment for
several cancers, such as lung cancer and melanoma, breast cancer has
been resistant to immune-oncology approaches. The immune system does not
mount an immune response against most breast cancers as tumor cells are
not recognized as foreign.
A summary of Dr. Brenin’s key points are:
-
HIFU induce localized tissue heating and disruption at the treatment
focal point, with minimum impact on surrounding structures; studies
demonstrate that it is very well tolerated and efficacious in
non-invasively removing lesions.
-
Studies have demonstrated that HIFU treatment induces an immune system
response with significant increases in immune cells.
-
Pembrolizumab is able to induce an immune response to some breast
cancers and HIFU are able to induce an immune response in most tumors,
but not enough on its own to be curative. The rationale for the
clinical study is that the combination might be more effective. HIFU
facilitate infiltration of T-cells and Pembrolizumab blocks PD-1
receptors on cytotoxic T-cells greatly up-regulating the T-cell
response to the breast cancer cells.
-
The clinical trial is expected to begin patient accrual at UVA in
October 2017, and will be a two-arm study of 12 patients. Patients in
Arm A will be treated with pembrolizumab first followed by HIFU
treatment; Arm B will be the reverse. Primary objectives are to assess
the adverse event profile of pembrolizumab and focused ultrasound
therapy in patients with metastatic breast cancer, and to determine
whether the addition of pembrolizumab to focused ultrasound increases
the proportion of CD8+ tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (ratio
CD8+/CD4+) in the primary ablation zone.
-
Secondary objectives are to compare CD8+ T-cell responses at
peri-ablation zones when pembrolizumab is given before or after HIFU,
to evaluate clinical responses at local and distant metastatic sites
by CT scan and to evaluate progression free and overall survival.
“Our Echopulse® echotherapy system has already been shown to be a
non-invasive option to treat benign breast fibroadenomas and thyroid
nodules and it is approved for these indications in several countries
worldwide,” said David Caumartin, Chief Executive Officer of
Theraclion. “Another focus area for us is the application of our
echotherapy system to oncology. This clinical trial both demonstrates
our commitment to this area and targets an unmet need in Stage IV
metastatic breast cancer patients. We look forward to this collaboration
with Dr. Brenin and the results of this initial study.”
A replay of the webcast is available on the Theraclion website at www.theraclion.com.
David Brenin, M.D., FACS, is chief of breast surgery, co-director
of both the University of Virginia (UVA) Breast Care Program and the
High-Risk Breast and Ovarian Cancer Clinic and is an associate professor
of surgery at UVA’s School of Medicine. His clinical practice
specializes in the treatment of breast cancer, and benign diseases of
the breast. Dr. Brenin is a fellowship trained breast surgeon and is an
expert on surgical procedures involving the breast including lumpectomy,
sentinel node biopsy, axillary dissection, nipple sparing mastectomy and
IORT. His primary research interests include focused ultrasound ablation
of breast tumors and immunotherapy.
About Theraclion
Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical
equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge
technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative
solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing non-invasive tumor
treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound.
Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for
non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based
in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team
of 34 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For
more information, please visit Theraclion’s website: www.theraclion.com.
Theraclion is listed on Alternext Paris
PEA-PME eligible
Mnemonic:
ALTHE - ISIN Code: FR0010120402