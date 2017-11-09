 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Maryland's RightEye Banks $7.3 Million



9/11/2017 7:22:36 AM

Eyecare company VSP Global said today that it has made an investment in RightEye and its game-based vision tests.

VSP (Rancho Cordova, Calif.) did not disclose the amount it provided RightEye (Bethesda, Md.) in the Series A round. But an SEC Form D that RightEye filed in June shows a roughly $7.3 million money-raise, which a spokesperson for VSP confirmed included both the Series A round and a convertible note round from key angel investors.

