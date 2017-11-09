Synpromics Expands Facilities To Meet Demand For Revolutionary Gene Control Technology

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synpromics
Ltd, the leader in gene control and synthetic promoter development,
today moves to new world-class facilities at the Roslin
Innovation Centre. Synpromics is
expanding to meet increasing global demand for its cutting-edge gene
control technology, and is the first company to move into the new
custom-built centre based at the University of Edinburgh’s Easter Bush
Campus.
David Venables, CEO of Synpromics, explained, “Our move to Roslin is the
result of two incredibly successful years for the company. In 2017
alone, we’ve signed gene therapy deals with a large, orphan disease
pharma company and most recently with a US biotech specialising in gene
editing and developing rare disease gene therapies.
We’ve also signed bioprocessing deals with a top-10 pharma
company and a global CDMO. Currently, the company has over ten active
commercial gene therapy programmes and five bioprocessing programmes
underway.
Over that time Synpromics’ team has grown by over 100% and is one of our
greatest assets. We look forward to working in our new high tech
facilities as we continue to build the company for the future.”
CSO and founder of Synpromics, Dr Michael Roberts, added that “the
company’s recent successes have been greatly accelerated by our
revolutionary PromPT™ technology. PromPT™ is our unique bioinformatics
engine, the culmination of over 10 years’ work, to enable data-driven
synthetic promoter design. It has been hugely important in helping us
build an extensive IP portfolio, for both our partners and ourselves,
and is of substantial commercial value. We are particularly pleased with
the suite of tightly regulated inducible promoters that we have created
using our platform, and the excitement they generated at The
Bioprocessing Summit in Boston this year”.
Dr John Brown, Chairman of Synpromics, also announced today that the
company is expanding its Board. “We’re delighted to welcome Dr
Alan Lamont to Synpromics as a non-executive director. Alan has
extensive experience that will be extremely valuable to us as we grow.
He’s held senior corporate and business development roles with leading
UK and US companies including Acambis, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and
Mundipharma International”.
The Roslin Innovation Centre is a multi-purpose building offering
41,000sq ft of flexible laboratory and office space. Synpromics will
occupy both labs and open plan offices at the new facility. John
Mackenzie, CEO of Roslin Innovation Centre, said, “Synpromics, as one of
the UK’s most innovative companies working in gene medicine, is an ideal
fit for our profile. Synpromics’ innovation has been attracting
attention within the life sciences community and we look forward to
providing an environment conducive for the business to realise its
long-term growth ambition.”
Notes to Editors
About Synpromics
Synpromics is the leader in gene control, improving human health by
enabling safer, more effective cell and gene medicines through
proprietary genomics, bioinformatics and intelligent data-driven design.
The Company has developed PromPT™, its multi-dimensional bioinformatics
database that enables product-specific promoter design and selection
empowering the next generation of cell and gene based medicines and
bioprocessing applications.
The company operates in a diverse range of fields, including broad
applications in cell and gene based medicine, biologics manufacturing
and viral vector bioprocessing. Current partners include Adverum,
uniQure, AGTC, GE Healthcare, and Sartorius-Stedim Cellca as well as
numerous undisclosed partners in the pharmaceutical sector.
About synthetic promoters
Naturally occurring promoters have evolved for biological functions but
have limitations when utilised in industrial or therapeutic
applications. Synthetic promoters with DNA sequences not found in nature
are designed to better regulate gene activity and precisely control
protein production. Synpromics creates highly specific promoters
designed to drive gene expression at the desired level and specificity
in any cell type, tissue or environmental condition. Each synthetic
promoter represents a novel invention and thus can be patented.
For more information visit www.synpromics.com