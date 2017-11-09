Synpromics Expands Facilities To Meet Demand For Revolutionary Gene Control Technology

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synpromics Ltd, the leader in gene control and synthetic promoter development, today moves to new world-class facilities at the Roslin Innovation Centre. Synpromics is expanding to meet increasing global demand for its cutting-edge gene control technology, and is the first company to move into the new custom-built centre based at the University of Edinburgh’s Easter Bush Campus.

David Venables, CEO of Synpromics, explained, “Our move to Roslin is the result of two incredibly successful years for the company. In 2017 alone, we’ve signed gene therapy deals with a large, orphan disease pharma company and most recently with a US biotech specialising in gene editing and developing rare disease gene therapies. We’ve also signed bioprocessing deals with a top-10 pharma company and a global CDMO. Currently, the company has over ten active commercial gene therapy programmes and five bioprocessing programmes underway.

Over that time Synpromics’ team has grown by over 100% and is one of our greatest assets. We look forward to working in our new high tech facilities as we continue to build the company for the future.”

CSO and founder of Synpromics, Dr Michael Roberts, added that “the company’s recent successes have been greatly accelerated by our revolutionary PromPT™ technology. PromPT™ is our unique bioinformatics engine, the culmination of over 10 years’ work, to enable data-driven synthetic promoter design. It has been hugely important in helping us build an extensive IP portfolio, for both our partners and ourselves, and is of substantial commercial value. We are particularly pleased with the suite of tightly regulated inducible promoters that we have created using our platform, and the excitement they generated at The Bioprocessing Summit in Boston this year”.

Dr John Brown, Chairman of Synpromics, also announced today that the company is expanding its Board. “We’re delighted to welcome Dr Alan Lamont to Synpromics as a non-executive director. Alan has extensive experience that will be extremely valuable to us as we grow. He’s held senior corporate and business development roles with leading UK and US companies including Acambis, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Mundipharma International”.

The Roslin Innovation Centre is a multi-purpose building offering 41,000sq ft of flexible laboratory and office space. Synpromics will occupy both labs and open plan offices at the new facility. John Mackenzie, CEO of Roslin Innovation Centre, said, “Synpromics, as one of the UK’s most innovative companies working in gene medicine, is an ideal fit for our profile. Synpromics’ innovation has been attracting attention within the life sciences community and we look forward to providing an environment conducive for the business to realise its long-term growth ambition.”

Notes to Editors

About Synpromics

Synpromics is the leader in gene control, improving human health by enabling safer, more effective cell and gene medicines through proprietary genomics, bioinformatics and intelligent data-driven design. The Company has developed PromPT™, its multi-dimensional bioinformatics database that enables product-specific promoter design and selection empowering the next generation of cell and gene based medicines and bioprocessing applications.

The company operates in a diverse range of fields, including broad applications in cell and gene based medicine, biologics manufacturing and viral vector bioprocessing. Current partners include Adverum, uniQure, AGTC, GE Healthcare, and Sartorius-Stedim Cellca as well as numerous undisclosed partners in the pharmaceutical sector.

About synthetic promoters

Naturally occurring promoters have evolved for biological functions but have limitations when utilised in industrial or therapeutic applications. Synthetic promoters with DNA sequences not found in nature are designed to better regulate gene activity and precisely control protein production. Synpromics creates highly specific promoters designed to drive gene expression at the desired level and specificity in any cell type, tissue or environmental condition. Each synthetic promoter represents a novel invention and thus can be patented.

For more information visit www.synpromics.com