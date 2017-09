Abbott (ABT) Stops Global Sales of 1st-Gen Absorb Stents Due to Low Sales

Abbott said today it will halt global sales of its 1st-generation Absorb bioresorbable vascular scaffold due to low commercial sales.In a statement on it’s website, the company said it is discontinuing all sizes of the Absorb bioresorbable vascular scaffold system, effective Sept. 14.While the current product will be taken off the market, the company said that it will continue development of next-generation devices and monitoring of patients in existing clinical trials.