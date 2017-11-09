Gecko Biomedical Receives CE Mark Approval For SETALUM Sealant

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gecko
Biomedical (“Gecko”), a medical device company developing innovative
polymers to support tissue reconstruction, announced today that it has
received CE Mark approval for its SETALUM™ Sealant allowing the company
to market its technology in Europe.
The SETALUM™ Sealant is a biocompatible, bioresorbable and on-demand
activated sealant usable in wet and dynamic environments as an add-on to
sutures during vascular surgery. The polymer is applied to tissue in-situ
and activated using a proprietary light activation pen.
The technology at the foundation of the SETALUM™ Sealant was developed
at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard Medical School,
and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. SETALUM™ Sealant is the most recent
successful example of bio-inspired technology in medicine, and is based
on the adhesive mechanisms found in nature that work in wet and dynamic
environments.
The grant of the CE Mark for the vascular sealant is the first
regulatory validation of the safety and performance of Gecko
Biomedical’s scalable and innovative polymer platform.
“The SETALUM™ sealant can be precisely and easily applied thanks to its
viscosity and hydrophobicity and then activated at will to provide an
instant hermetic barrier and effective hemostasis. The key features of
this polymer technology were selected with physicians and patients in
mind, and significantly improves upon the latest generation of
hemostatic agents to become a gold standard in vascular surgery,” said
Jean-Marc Alsac, MD, PhD, vascular surgeon at the Hôpital Européen
Georges Pompidou in Paris, France and the principal investigator of
Gecko Biomedical’s BlueSeal clinical study.
The BlueSeal clinical study was a prospective, single-arm and
multi-center clinical investigation performed at four French university
hospitals and undertaken in patients necessitating a carotid
endarterectomy. Performance of the sealant was evaluated by the
percentage of immediate hemostasis following clamp removal. Based on a
sequential Bayesian design, the recruitment was stopped at 22 enrolled
patients given the fulfilled performance criteria and the optimal
safety profile of the sealant. Immediate hemostasis was achieved in 85%
of patients and all recorded adverse events were found to be
representative of those commonly occurring in patients necessitating
vascular reconstruction with none considered as related to the sealant.
Christophe Bancel, Gecko’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to receive the
CE Mark for our first product, SETALUM™ Sealant, as this will allow us
to bring new and innovative solutions to the market to improve patient
care. As a result, we are now ramping up our manufacturing capabilities
and selection of strategic partners to bring this innovation to
patients.”
The company is swiftly expanding its applications, targeting new
functionalities and tissue types to develop solutions for new clinical
indications and geographic markets.
“Our ability to bring an entire new family of innovative polymers from
the bench to the bedside in less than two and a half years, is a
testimony of the versatility and scalability of our platform. We are now
ready to fully expand, internally and through partnerships, into new
therapeutic areas to design disruptive, surgical solutions for
patients,” Bancel added.
About Gecko Biomedical
Gecko Biomedical is a privately owned
medical device company based in Paris, France that is dedicated to the
rapid development and commercialization of a unique biopolymer platform
to address various unmet clinical needs.
The company’s platform is based on a proprietary polymer family with
unique properties including superior biocompatibility, tunable
bioresorbability, and adjustable tissue adherence. Furthermore, the
polymer hydrophobicity, high viscosity and controlled “on demand” curing
enables a unique and controlled delivery to targeted tissues or the
creation of scaffolds.
Gecko Biomedical’s first product, SETALUMTM Sealant, is an
innovative polymer dedicated for tissue reconstruction. It is targeted
to vascular reconstruction as an initial indication. Its structure is
tunable, allowing customization for various applications and tissue
types. The polymer is part of a biopolymer platform family that is fully
industrialized and highly versatile, with potential novel applications
in other fields of tissue reconstruction such as guided tissue repair,
and the field of localized drug delivery.
The Company’s technology is based on world-class research and
intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer
(MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women’s Hospital), who
co-founded the company in 2013, alongside Christophe Bancel and Bernard
Gilly from the iBionext
Network. For more information, please visit: www.geckobiomedical.com