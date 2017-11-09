OZMOSI Launches A Global Clinical Trials Database To Transform Drug Development Forecasting

SEA GIRT, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OZMOSI, an emerging leader in competitive intelligence and forecasting
solutions for global pharmaceutical, biotech, and investment companies,
announces the launch of a new global website which consolidates clinical
trial data from all around the world into a single searchable database, GlobalClinicalTrialsData.com.
Now anyone can use this free, real-time, global resource to search more
than 280,000 trials covering over 3,700 disease areas to better
understand and explore clinical trials in the pharmaceutical industry.
By delivering a website that aggregates real-time trial data from
clinical trial registries around the world into one single, easy-to-use
publicly available website, OZMOSI has taken several large steps toward
providing the industry and patients with ten times more downloadable
clinical information than any other existing free global registry. By
offering unfettered access to more downloadable clinical trial
information, a more intuitive user interface, coupled with real-time
updates from international registries, OZMOSI is dramatically reducing
the amount of time spent on aggregating clinical trial data from around
the world.
With drug development costs skyrocketing into the hundreds of millions
and the fact that only one in twelve drugs ever make it to market, the
need for more precise planning and transparency around clinical trials
is paramount. Now any researcher, hospital, doctor, or patient, can
access real-time clinical trial data from around the world to research
which drugs are being tested for a disease, what organization is running
the trial, where it’s available, and dozens of other information points
previously unavailable from any single database. The first version of GlobalClinicalTrialsData.com
includes trials from the United States, Europe and Japan; China,
Australia and New Zealand will be added by the end of 2017. In 2018,
OZMOSI will provide access to 99 percent of all clinical trials around
the world in a single, standardized, real-time stream that can be easily
managed, sorted, and analyzed.
GlobalClinicalTrialsData.com
eliminates the need to download and clean data before and analyzing it.
The database downloads data in a user-friendly format and offers ten
times more downloadable trial information than any other free platform.
The database is a gift to the industry from OZMOSI, with the sole
objective of creating greater collaboration among manufacturers to
expedite the delivery of safe, effective drugs into the hands of the
people who need them most.
“There is an opportunity to fundamentally transform how the healthcare
industry works,” said Beau Bush, founder of OZMOSI and the visionary
behind the project. “Setting profits aside and giving GlobalClinicalTrialsData.com
to the world is the right thing to do because we believe that free data
should be free for everyone. By offering real-time information, ten
times more downloadable data than any other trial registry, and by
removing download restrictions, GlobalClinicalTrialsData.com
will provide greater industry transparency and incredible efficiencies,
which will empower and encourage the industry to increase cooperation
and collaboration on drug research like never before.”
By developing and offering this free, powerful, easy-to-use engine to
manage the large, unstructured nature of clinical trials data, GlobalClinicalTrialsData.com
is poised to become the “go-to” resource for the pharmaceutical
industry, researchers and patients alike.
About OZMOSI
Established in 2013, OZMOSI is a privately-held business intelligence
firm based in New Jersey, providing strategic support, competitive
analysis and product/portfolio forecasting solutions in the
pharmaceutical industry. By applying their proprietary models, OZMOSI
supports its Global Pharma and Biotech clients in making decisions with
confidence about their complex and expensive R&D investments. These
models can further be applied by investment analysts and investors
looking for accurate product and market forecasts to help them better
identify winners and manage risk within their portfolios. For more about
OZMOSI, visit www.OZMOSI.com.
