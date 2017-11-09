OZMOSI Launches A Global Clinical Trials Database To Transform Drug Development Forecasting

SEA GIRT, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OZMOSI, an emerging leader in competitive intelligence and forecasting solutions for global pharmaceutical, biotech, and investment companies, announces the launch of a new global website which consolidates clinical trial data from all around the world into a single searchable database, GlobalClinicalTrialsData.com. Now anyone can use this free, real-time, global resource to search more than 280,000 trials covering over 3,700 disease areas to better understand and explore clinical trials in the pharmaceutical industry. By delivering a website that aggregates real-time trial data from clinical trial registries around the world into one single, easy-to-use publicly available website, OZMOSI has taken several large steps toward providing the industry and patients with ten times more downloadable clinical information than any other existing free global registry. By offering unfettered access to more downloadable clinical trial information, a more intuitive user interface, coupled with real-time updates from international registries, OZMOSI is dramatically reducing the amount of time spent on aggregating clinical trial data from around the world.

With drug development costs skyrocketing into the hundreds of millions and the fact that only one in twelve drugs ever make it to market, the need for more precise planning and transparency around clinical trials is paramount. Now any researcher, hospital, doctor, or patient, can access real-time clinical trial data from around the world to research which drugs are being tested for a disease, what organization is running the trial, where it’s available, and dozens of other information points previously unavailable from any single database. The first version of GlobalClinicalTrialsData.com includes trials from the United States, Europe and Japan; China, Australia and New Zealand will be added by the end of 2017. In 2018, OZMOSI will provide access to 99 percent of all clinical trials around the world in a single, standardized, real-time stream that can be easily managed, sorted, and analyzed.

GlobalClinicalTrialsData.com eliminates the need to download and clean data before and analyzing it. The database downloads data in a user-friendly format and offers ten times more downloadable trial information than any other free platform. The database is a gift to the industry from OZMOSI, with the sole objective of creating greater collaboration among manufacturers to expedite the delivery of safe, effective drugs into the hands of the people who need them most.

“There is an opportunity to fundamentally transform how the healthcare industry works,” said Beau Bush, founder of OZMOSI and the visionary behind the project. “Setting profits aside and giving GlobalClinicalTrialsData.com to the world is the right thing to do because we believe that free data should be free for everyone. By offering real-time information, ten times more downloadable data than any other trial registry, and by removing download restrictions, GlobalClinicalTrialsData.com will provide greater industry transparency and incredible efficiencies, which will empower and encourage the industry to increase cooperation and collaboration on drug research like never before.”

By developing and offering this free, powerful, easy-to-use engine to manage the large, unstructured nature of clinical trials data, GlobalClinicalTrialsData.com is poised to become the “go-to” resource for the pharmaceutical industry, researchers and patients alike.

About OZMOSI

Established in 2013, OZMOSI is a privately-held business intelligence firm based in New Jersey, providing strategic support, competitive analysis and product/portfolio forecasting solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. By applying their proprietary models, OZMOSI supports its Global Pharma and Biotech clients in making decisions with confidence about their complex and expensive R&D investments. These models can further be applied by investment analysts and investors looking for accurate product and market forecasts to help them better identify winners and manage risk within their portfolios. For more about OZMOSI, visit www.OZMOSI.com.

EDITORIAL NOTE: Interviews, screen captures, process graphics, and photographs are available upon request.