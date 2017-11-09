amcure Presents Phase I/Ib Study Design For Lead Compound AMC303 At ESMO 2017 Congress

EGGENSTEIN-LEOPOLDSHAFEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--amcure, a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class cancer
therapeutics, today presented the clinical study design of the ongoing
Phase I/Ib clinical trial of its lead development candidate, AMC303, at
the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress held in
Madrid, Spain from September 8-12, 2017. The poster, which was presented
in the “Trials in Progress” session of the Congress, highlighted
important aspects of the clinical study design and primary as well as
secondary objectives of the trial. AMC303, a therapeutic peptide
inhibiting CD44v6, is currently being tested as a monotherapy in
patients with advanced solid tumors of epithelial origins.
“The design of the Phase I/Ib clinical trial for AMC303 has been
carefully crafted for us to determine safety and early signs of
antitumor efficacy of our new compound in cancer patients with advanced
and metastatic solid tumors,” said Klaus Dembowsky, CEO of amcure. “With
its distinct mechanisms of action blocking multiple relevant oncological
pathways, AMC303 could be a valuable new therapeutic modality for
epithelial cancer patients who have limited treatment options and we are
looking forward to the results from the first-in-human study.”
The poster illustrates the design and objectives of the first-in-human
Phase I/Ib clinical trial that was initiated by amcure in October 2016.
The background of AMC303 with preclinical safety and efficacy data is
also provided in the poster. The primary objective of the two part, open
label, non-randomized, multi-center, dose escalation study is to
determine safety and tolerability of AMC303 and to establish the maximum
dose and recommended Phase II dose. A secondary objective of the trial
will be to evaluate early signs of antitumor efficacy of AMC303
supported by analysis of a comprehensive set of biomarkers to identify
pharmacologic responses to the treatment. The study includes patients
with advanced metastatic solid tumors of epithelial origin, who did not
respond to conventional therapy and for whom no standard treatment is
currently available.
The full presentation titled, “First-in-Human Study of AMC303 as
Monotherapy in Patients with Advanced and Solid Tumors of Epithelial
Origin” presented at the ESMO Conference 2017 is available on the
Company’s website under “Posters & Publications” or by accessing the
following link: https://amcure.com/posters-publications-new
Further detailed information about the trial can be found at http://bit.ly/2xGEMxb.
About AMC303
amcure’s lead compound, AMC303, is being
developed as a potential treatment for patients with advanced and
metastatic epithelial tumors, e.g. pancreatic cancer, head and neck
cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer and lung
cancer. AMC303 has a high specificity for inhibiting CD44v6, a
co-receptor required for signaling through multiple cellular pathways
(c-Met, VEGFR-2, RON) involved in tumor growth, angiogenesis and the
development and regression of metastases. AMC303 has demonstrated strong
effects in various in vitro and in vivo assays.
About amcure
amcure GmbH is a spin-off from the Karlsruhe
Institute of Technology established in 2012. The company develops
peptide-based compounds for the treatment of highly metastatic forms of
cancer. amcure’s most advanced development candidate, AMC303, has
entered clinical development and has demonstrated in in vivo
animal proof-of-concept studies a high efficacy against different types
of epithelial cancers. amcure is supported by a grant from the German
Federal Ministry of Education and Research.