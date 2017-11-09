HitGen And Takeda (TKPYY) Enter DNA-Encoded Library Based Drug Discovery Research Collaboration

CHENGDU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HitGen Ltd announced that the company has entered into a research
collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to discover
novel small molecule leads for multiple targets in Takeda’s therapeutic
areas of interest. According to the agreement, HitGen will apply its
advanced technology platform, based on DNA-encoded library design,
synthesis and screening, to discover novel leads which will be licensed
exclusively to Takeda. Under the terms of the agreement, HitGen will
receive upfront compensation, and be eligible for milestone payments
from Takeda. Specific financial details were not disclosed.
“We are very pleased to enter this collaboration with Takeda, Japan’s
largest pharmaceutical company. This world-wide collaboration further
underscores the growing recognition and impact of DNA-encoded libraries
for innovative drug discovery research. It also confirms the role of
HitGen in this rapidly developing field. We will work closely with
Takeda scientists to generate new lead compounds for their research
programmes to address unmet medical needs.” said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of
the Board and Chief Executive Officer of HitGen.
About HitGen Ltd
HitGen is a biotech company with headquarters and main research
facilities based in Chengdu, China and with laboratory in USA. HitGen
has established a unique platform for drug discovery research centred
around DNA encoded chemical libraries (DELs) . HitGen’s DELs contain
more than 90 billion novel, diverse, drug-like small molecule and
macrocycle compounds. These compounds are members of DELs synthesised
from many hundreds of distinct chemical scaffolds, designed with
tractable chemistry and proven results for finding drug leads against
biological targets from known and novel classes. HitGen is working with
multiple pharmaceutical, biotech companies and research institutes to
discover and develop novel therapeutics of the future.