AmpliPhi Bio (APHB) Announces First Intravenous Treatment Of A Patient With AB-SA01 Targeting Staphylococcus Aureus

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSE American: APHB), a
clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of
therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage
technology, announces the first-in-human intravenous administration of
AmpliPhi’s drug candidate AB-SA01. AmpliPhi supplied AB-SA01 to a major
hospital in Australia for a patient suffering from a life-threatening Staphylococcus
aureus (S. aureus) infection of the heart (endocarditis). AB-SA01
was administered intravenously to the patient over two weeks and was
well tolerated.
AmpliPhi provided AB-SA01 for the patient under Category A of the
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) Special Access
Scheme (SAS). The SAS is the TGA’s framework that enables the import and
supply of unapproved therapeutics on a case-by-case basis for patients
who have no other satisfactory treatment options. SAS Category A is
specifically designated for patients who are seriously ill with a
life-threatening condition.
AB-SA01 previously completed two Phase 1 clinical trials, including one
in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis, administered as a sinus wash,
and one in healthy volunteers, administered topically.
In August 2017, AmpliPhi announced the first-in-human administration of
its therapeutic candidate AB-PA01 targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa
(P. aeruginosa) under an emergency IND allowed by the FDA.
AmpliPhi provided AB-PA01 to a major U.S. teaching hospital for a
patient suffering from a life-threatening multidrug-resistant P.
aeruginosa lung infection. Multiple doses of AB-PA01 were
administered both intravenously and by inhalation through a nebulizer
and were well tolerated.
“We continue implementation of our strategy to work with leading
infectious disease physicians in the United States and Australia and
provide AmpliPhi’s therapeutic candidates to patients suffering from
serious or life-threatening bacterial infections under expanded access
guidelines,” said Paul C. Grint, M.D., CEO of AmpliPhi Biosciences.
“Both AB-SA01 and AB-PA01 have now been administered intravenously to
critically ill patients and were well tolerated. We expect the data from
these and other expanded access cases to support the selection of
indications for further clinical development in the first half of 2018
and, in consultation with the FDA, TGA and other regulatory agencies,
define an efficient path to regulatory approval.”
About Bacteriophages
Bacteriophages, or more simply “phages,” are the natural predators of
bacteria and are thought to be the most abundant life form on earth.
Phages have evolved an incredible diversity of strains that typically
prey upon just a few closely related strains or species of bacteria,
enabling phage therapies to precisely target pathogenic bacteria while
sparing the beneficial microbiota. Phages can infect and kill bacteria,
whether they are antibiotic-resistant or not, and even when they have
formed protective biofilms.
About AmpliPhi Biosciences
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology
company focused on treating antibiotic-resistant infections using its
proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. AmpliPhi’s lead product
candidates target multidrug-resistant S. aureus and Pseudomonas
aeruginosa, which are included on the WHO’s 2017 Priority Pathogens
List. Phage therapeutics are uniquely positioned to address the threat
of antibiotic-resistance as they can be precisely targeted to kill
select bacteria, have a differentiated mechanism of action, can
penetrate and disrupt biofilms (a common bacterial defense mechanism
against antibiotics), are potentially synergistic with antibiotics and
have been shown to restore antibiotic sensitivity to drug-resistant
bacteria. For more information visit www.ampliphibio.com.
