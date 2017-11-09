 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
A Pill Might Control Pancreatic Cancer, Even If It Doesn't Cure It



A new type of cancer medication, called PARP inhibitors, is gaining traction in clinical practice. Already the FDA has approved several drugs in this class: Lynparza (olaparib, AstraZeneca), Rubraca (rucaparib, Clovis), and Zejula (niraparib, Tesaro). So far, these pills are approved only for women with particular genetic findings, and mainly for ovarian cancer and related tumors, such as Fallopian tube cancer.

