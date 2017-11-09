Zymeworks (ZYME) Presents Additional Safety And Anti-Tumor Activity Data From The Ongoing Phase 1 Study Of ZW25 At The European Society For Medical Oncology 2017 Congress (“ESMO”)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zymeworks Inc. (“Zymeworks”), (NYSE: ZYME; TSX: ZYME) a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and
commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics,
today provided additional data from the dose escalation portion of its
Phase 1 study of ZW25, a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody targeting
two distinct domains of the HER2 receptor. The HER2–mediated signaling
pathway is believed to contribute to tumor growth in a number of
different cancers.
Key Takeaways:
-
The expanded dataset includes an additional three-month follow-up for
on-study patients following the American Society of Clinical Oncology
(“ASCO”) conference in June 2017, as well as safety data on six new
patients.
-
The best overall response in HER2-high, heavily pretreated breast
cancer patients improved from two to four partial responses, resulting
in a disease control rate of 63%. This included a partial response at
each weekly dosing cohort.
-
ZW25 continues to be well-tolerated at all doses and schedules, with
the most common adverse events being Grade 1 or 2 diarrhea, infusion
reactions or nausea.
-
The dose escalation portion of the Phase 1 trial is complete and the
new expansion cohorts have begun enrolling.
ZW25 was well-tolerated at all dose levels evaluated. Single agent
anti-tumor activity was present in patients with advanced
HER2-expressing cancers that had progressed after multiple lines of
therapy, including HER2-targeted agents. The safety and anti-tumor
activity profile of ZW25 across multiple dose levels suggests the
potential for a wide therapeutic window. These results have provided the
framework for the initiation and enrollment of patients into the cohort
expansion portion of the Phase 1 trial for ZW25 across multiple discrete
cancer indications.
A total of 22 patients have been enrolled in the study, including 11
with breast cancer, eight with gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or
esophageal (“GE”) cancer, and three with other HER2-expressing cancers.
Part one of the multi-part study was a standard dose escalation of ZW25
where patients received ZW25 either weekly at 5 mg/kg (n=3), 10 mg/kg
(n=6), or 15 mg/kg (n=7) to identify a dose and schedule to take forward
for further evaluation as well as the exploration of an alternative
bi-weekly (once every two weeks) schedule at 20 mg/kg (n=6) in cycles of
four weeks each. Data presented at ESMO included safety and anti-tumor
activity for all patients treated in weekly dosing cohorts, and
available safety data for patients from the bi-weekly cohort. All
patients had received multiple prior regimens of systemic therapy for
metastatic disease (range 1-10), representing a heavily pretreated
population.
“The patients enrolled in this study are representative of the ongoing
unmet need in HER2-expressing cancers, including HER2-high breast
cancer,” said Dr. Diana Hausman, Chief Medical Officer of Zymeworks. “We
are very encouraged by the safety profile of ZW25, as well as by the
single agent anti-tumor activity that has been observed, particularly in
patients who have progressive disease after multiple prior HER2-targeted
regimens. We believe these data provide strong support for the further
development of ZW25.”
No dose-limiting toxicities were seen at any dose level or schedule. The
most common adverse events were diarrhea, infusion reactions, and
nausea, all Grade 1 or 2 in severity. There were no treatment-related
serious adverse events, cardiac events or decreases in left ventricular
ejection fraction.
Durable single-agent anti-tumor activity was seen with patients having
received up to 11 cycles of treatment at the time of data cut-off. The
majority of patients with measurable disease had a decrease in target
lesions per RECIST 1.1. The best overall response (“BOR”) in 12
response-evaluable (defined as undergoing at least one tumor restaging)
breast and GE patients, was four partial response (“PR”; 33%), two
stable disease (“SD”; 17%) and six progressive disease (“PD”; 50%).
Of the eight breast cancer patients in the weekly dosing cohorts, all
were HER2-high and had received a median of six prior HER2-targeted
regimens for metastatic disease including trastuzumab (n=8), T-DM1
(n=8), pertuzumab (n=6), and lapatinib (n=6). BOR was four PR (50%), one
SD for > 10 months (13%), and three PD (38%), for an overall disease
control rate (CR, PR, or SD) of 63%.
Of the six patients with GE cancer that were treated in the weekly
dosing cohorts, three were HER2-high and three were HER2-low. Four
patients were response-evaluable, with a BOR of one SD (>7 months in
HER2-high esophageal cancer), and three PD.
“We are pleased to update the preliminary clinical data that we released
at ASCO in June, highlighted by two of the patients with prior best
response of stable disease improving to partial responses, bringing the
total to four,” said Dr. Ali Tehrani, President and CEO of Zymeworks.
“ZW25 has not only shown impressive single agent anti-tumor activity,
but also prolonged disease control with several patients on study that
have continued to improve. Our aim is to provide another update on the
progress of ZW25 at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in
December of this year.”
September 11th Webcast and Conference Call
Zymeworks will host a webcast and conference call on September 11, at
4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review the data presented at ESMO, and
provide a general clinical update. Also on the call will be Dr. Funda
Meric-Bernstam, the Chair of the Department of Investigational Cancer
Therapeutics, Medical Director of the Institute for Personalized Cancer
Therapy (“IPCT”), and a Professor in the Divisions of Cancer Medicine
and Surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
The webcast can be accessed through: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/zyme20170911.html.
The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-319-4610 for North
American callers, or 1-604-638-5340 for international callers. Callers
should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time,
and ask to join the “Zymeworks call”.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available by dialing
1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010 and entering access code 1653. The
replay will be available after the conclusion of the conference call
until September 25, 2017.
ZW25 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Details
The dose escalation portion of the study enrolled patients with
HER2-expressing cancers (either HER2 IHC 1+, 2+ or 3+, or FISH-positive)
whose cancer had progressed after treatment with all therapies known to
confer clinical benefit. HER2 status was assessed in archived or fresh
biopsies locally and at a central laboratory. Patients with HER2-high
breast cancer (HER2 IHC 3+ or IHC2+ and FISH-positive) had to have
received previous treatment with trastuzumab, pertuzumab, and T-DM1.
Patients with HER2-high gastric or gastroesophageal cancers had to have
been previously treated with trastuzumab. Patients could have measurable
or non-measurable tumor lesions per RECIST 1.1. Patients with known
active brain metastases were excluded from the study. Patients were
assessed during treatment for safety, including changes in cardiac
function, tumor response per RECIST 1.1 every 8 weeks, ZW25 drug levels,
and potential development of anti-drug antibodies.
About ZW25
ZW25 is Zymeworks’ lead product candidate currently being evaluated in a
Phase 1 clinical trial in the United States, based on Zymeworks’
Azymetric™ platform. It is a bispecific antibody that can simultaneously
bind two non-overlapping epitopes of HER2, known as biparatopic binding,
resulting in dual HER2 signal blockade, increased binding and removal of
HER2 protein from the cell surface, and potent effector function. These
combined mechanisms of action have led to significant anti-tumor
activity in preclinical models of HER2-expressing cancer. Zymeworks is
developing ZW25 as a best-in-class HER2-targeting antibody intended as a
treatment option for patients with any solid tumor that expresses HER2.
About Zymeworks Inc.
Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the
discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation
multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of
cancer. Zymeworks’ suite of complementary therapeutic platforms and its
fully-integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and
compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly-differentiated
product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead product candidate, ZW25, is a novel
bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical
trial. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep pipeline of preclinical
product candidates and discovery-stage programs in immuno-oncology and
other therapeutic areas. In addition to Zymeworks’ wholly-owned
pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through
multiple strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
"forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities
laws, or collectively, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements include statements that relate to Zymeworks’ Phase 1 clinical
trial, ESMO presentation and other information that is not historical
information. In addition, any statements or information that refer to
expectations, beliefs, plans, our aim, projections, objectives,
performance or other characterizations of future events or
circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are
forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon our
current expectations and various assumptions. We believe there is a
reasonable basis for our expectations and beliefs, but they are
inherently uncertain. We may not realize our expectations, and our
beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially
from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a
result of various factors, including, without limitation, market
conditions and the factors described under “Risk Factors” in our
registration statement on Form F-1 and in our supplemented PREP
prospectus dated April 27, 2017 filed in connection with our initial
public offering on May 3, 2017 (copies of which filings may be obtained
at www.sec.gov
and www.sedar.com).
Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as
our current plans, estimates and beliefs. You should not place undue
reliance on forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future
results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. We do
not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update,
republish or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new
information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the
occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.