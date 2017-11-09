QPharma, Inc. Names Badal Shah As Managing Director, KOL And Targeting

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QPharma, a leading provider of compliance and commercial services to the
life sciences industry, has announced the promotion of Badal Shah,
B.Pharm, M.S. MBA, to the position of Managing Director, KOL (Key
Opinion Leader) and Targeting.
Shah established and leads the KOL and thought leader engagement
practice at QPharma. In this expanded role, he will take on enhanced
responsibilities for growth and business development in QPharma’s KOL
engagement and healthcare practitioner (HCP) targeting business. He will
also lead efforts to establish and grow QPharma’s KOL practice in
Europe, Latin America, and Asia.
As Managing Director, Badal will oversee the evolution of Ti KOL™, an
innovative application for identifying, profiling, and mapping KOLs and
the practitioners they influence. He will also oversee operations and
enhancements to Ti Target™, which analyzes claims, referrals, and
prescribing data to help clients identify which physicians to target and
engage for sampling and promotional activities. These tools are part of
QPharma’s flagship Titanium™ platform, a cloud-based suite of commercial
and compliance tools.
“Since joining the company, Badal has helped shape QPharma’s status as a
leader in the KOL engagement and HCP targeting space,” said Patrick P.
Den Boer, President and CEO. “In this new role, he will continue to
develop solutions that greatly enhance the commercial success of our
life sciences clients.”
A pharmacist and Rutgers University science and business graduate, with
a specialization in Drug Discovery and Development, Shah is a member of
the Advisory Board of Directors for the American Pharmacy Purchasing
Alliance. He is based at QPharma’s Morristown, New Jersey headquarters.
About QPharma, Inc.
Founded in 1994, QPharma is the industry leader in cloud-based software and
services to the life sciences industry. The company’s Commercial
Services division provides solutions that include sample management and
distribution, product launch management, online training, and HCP/KOL
targeting and engagement. Services offered by the company’s Professional
Services division include validation services, project management,
auditing, and training. QPharma is a National Association of Boards of
Pharmacy Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor, and an approved
American Medical Association Database Licensee. Learn more at www.qpharmacorp.com.