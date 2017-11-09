QPharma, Inc. Names Badal Shah As Managing Director, KOL And Targeting

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QPharma, a leading provider of compliance and commercial services to the life sciences industry, has announced the promotion of Badal Shah, B.Pharm, M.S. MBA, to the position of Managing Director, KOL (Key Opinion Leader) and Targeting.

Shah established and leads the KOL and thought leader engagement practice at QPharma. In this expanded role, he will take on enhanced responsibilities for growth and business development in QPharma’s KOL engagement and healthcare practitioner (HCP) targeting business. He will also lead efforts to establish and grow QPharma’s KOL practice in Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

As Managing Director, Badal will oversee the evolution of Ti KOL™, an innovative application for identifying, profiling, and mapping KOLs and the practitioners they influence. He will also oversee operations and enhancements to Ti Target™, which analyzes claims, referrals, and prescribing data to help clients identify which physicians to target and engage for sampling and promotional activities. These tools are part of QPharma’s flagship Titanium™ platform, a cloud-based suite of commercial and compliance tools.

“Since joining the company, Badal has helped shape QPharma’s status as a leader in the KOL engagement and HCP targeting space,” said Patrick P. Den Boer, President and CEO. “In this new role, he will continue to develop solutions that greatly enhance the commercial success of our life sciences clients.”

A pharmacist and Rutgers University science and business graduate, with a specialization in Drug Discovery and Development, Shah is a member of the Advisory Board of Directors for the American Pharmacy Purchasing Alliance. He is based at QPharma’s Morristown, New Jersey headquarters.

About QPharma, Inc.

Founded in 1994, QPharma is the industry leader in cloud-based software and services to the life sciences industry. The company’s Commercial Services division provides solutions that include sample management and distribution, product launch management, online training, and HCP/KOL targeting and engagement. Services offered by the company’s Professional Services division include validation services, project management, auditing, and training. QPharma is a National Association of Boards of Pharmacy Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor, and an approved American Medical Association Database Licensee. Learn more at www.qpharmacorp.com.