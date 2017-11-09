IRX Therapeutics Presents Positive IRX-2 Phase IIa Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Clinical Results At The European Society For Medical Oncology Annual Congress 2017

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRX Therapeutics, Inc. (IRX) today presented results from a Phase 2a
clinical trial of IRX-2, the company’s lead drug candidate, in head and
neck squamous cell carcinoma (SCCHN) at the European Society for Medical
Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress 2017.
“The results presented today demonstrate that IRX-2, a primary
cell-derived biologic, drives intratumoral immune infiltration of T
cells, B cells and dendritic cells, promoting their activation. This
increase in lymphocyte infiltration was associated with reductions in
tumor size and an overall survival rate of 65% at 5 years in patients
with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma,” said Gregory T. Wolf, M.D.,
Professor Emeritus, Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery,
University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center. “These data
demonstrate that IRX-2 modulates the tumor microenvironment in cancer
cells and may improve patient outcomes in this difficult-to-treat
patient population.”
In a subset study of 7 patients, the study also demonstrated that IRX-2
upregulates immune checkpoint markers, including PDL1 and CTLA4
expression, suggesting that the effects of IRX-2 treatment may be
enhanced by combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors. The clinical
trial also demonstrated that IRX-2 promotes expression of chemokine
pathway genes (CCLs, CCRs, CXCLs and CXCRs), which are chemoattractants
whose expression may result in increased lymphocyte infiltration.
“The data presented provides evidence that IRX-2 offers a durable
improvement in head and neck cancer patient outcomes and has a unique
mechanism of action that suggests restored immune function and
activation in the tumor microenvironment,” said Mark Leuchtenberger,
President and Chief Executive Officer of IRX Therapeutics. “Based on
these encouraging results, we are currently conducting a Phase 2b
multicenter, randomized trial (INSPIRE) in neoadjuvant SCCHN. We
are also collaborating with investigators and companies with checkpoint
inhibitors to assess IRX-2 as treatment for breast cancer (NCT02950259)
and in multiple other tumor types with and without checkpoint
inhibitors. We believe that IRX-2 has the potential to enhance patient
outcomes across a variety of cancer indications and may also improve
outcomes when used in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.”
About IRX Therapeutics and IRX-2
IRX Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing novel
immunotherapies focused on reducing the immune suppression that is seen
in the cancer tumor micro-environment, restoring immune function, and
activating a coordinated immune response against the tumor.
The lead candidate, IRX-2 is a proprietary therapeutic containing
numerous active cytokine components, which data suggests may restore and
activate multiple immune cell types, including T cells, dendritic cells,
and natural killer cells, that are known to recognize and attack tumors.
IRX-2 is a primary cell-derived biologic of produced by stimulation of
human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) obtained from heathy
donor whole blood. Data collected to date suggest that IRX-2 reduces the
immune suppression that is often seen in the cancer tumor
microenvironment. This immunomodulatory activity appears to occur
through the restoration of immune function and activation of a
coordinated immune response against the tumor.
Currently, IRX-2 is being studied in an ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial
in patients with newly diagnosed Stage II, III, and IVA squamous cell
carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) (INSPIRE) http://inspirehnc.com/
(clinicaltrials.gov NCT02609386) and in pre-operative early stage breast
cancer (ESBC) (clinicaltrials.gov NCT02950259).
For more information about the Company and its clinical programs, please
visit www.IRXTherapeutics.com.