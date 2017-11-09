IRX Therapeutics Presents Positive IRX-2 Phase IIa Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Clinical Results At The European Society For Medical Oncology Annual Congress 2017

-- 65% overall survival rate at 5 years --

IRX Therapeutics, Inc. (IRX) today presented results from a Phase 2a clinical trial of IRX-2, the company's lead drug candidate, in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (SCCHN) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress 2017.

“ The results presented today demonstrate that IRX-2, a primary cell-derived biologic, drives intratumoral immune infiltration of T cells, B cells and dendritic cells, promoting their activation. This increase in lymphocyte infiltration was associated with reductions in tumor size and an overall survival rate of 65% at 5 years in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma,” said Gregory T. Wolf, M.D., Professor Emeritus, Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center. “ These data demonstrate that IRX-2 modulates the tumor microenvironment in cancer cells and may improve patient outcomes in this difficult-to-treat patient population.”

In a subset study of 7 patients, the study also demonstrated that IRX-2 upregulates immune checkpoint markers, including PDL1 and CTLA4 expression, suggesting that the effects of IRX-2 treatment may be enhanced by combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors. The clinical trial also demonstrated that IRX-2 promotes expression of chemokine pathway genes (CCLs, CCRs, CXCLs and CXCRs), which are chemoattractants whose expression may result in increased lymphocyte infiltration.

“ The data presented provides evidence that IRX-2 offers a durable improvement in head and neck cancer patient outcomes and has a unique mechanism of action that suggests restored immune function and activation in the tumor microenvironment,” said Mark Leuchtenberger, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRX Therapeutics. “ Based on these encouraging results, we are currently conducting a Phase 2b multicenter, randomized trial (INSPIRE) in neoadjuvant SCCHN. We are also collaborating with investigators and companies with checkpoint inhibitors to assess IRX-2 as treatment for breast cancer (NCT02950259) and in multiple other tumor types with and without checkpoint inhibitors. We believe that IRX-2 has the potential to enhance patient outcomes across a variety of cancer indications and may also improve outcomes when used in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.”

IRX Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing novel immunotherapies focused on reducing the immune suppression that is seen in the cancer tumor micro-environment, restoring immune function, and activating a coordinated immune response against the tumor.

The lead candidate, IRX-2 is a proprietary therapeutic containing numerous active cytokine components, which data suggests may restore and activate multiple immune cell types, including T cells, dendritic cells, and natural killer cells, that are known to recognize and attack tumors. IRX-2 is a primary cell-derived biologic of produced by stimulation of human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) obtained from heathy donor whole blood. Data collected to date suggest that IRX-2 reduces the immune suppression that is often seen in the cancer tumor microenvironment. This immunomodulatory activity appears to occur through the restoration of immune function and activation of a coordinated immune response against the tumor.

Currently, IRX-2 is being studied in an ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with newly diagnosed Stage II, III, and IVA squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) (INSPIRE) http://inspirehnc.com/ (clinicaltrials.gov NCT02609386) and in pre-operative early stage breast cancer (ESBC) (clinicaltrials.gov NCT02950259).

For more information about the Company and its clinical programs, please visit www.IRXTherapeutics.com.