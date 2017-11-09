PierianDx Release: Moffitt Cancer Center Showcases Its Blueprint For Building A Best-In-Class Precision Medicine Program At Pieriandx-Hosted Webinar

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PierianDx, the forerunner in clinical genomic analysis, interpretation and reporting, will host a webinar featuring Moffitt Cancer Center’s journey to design a world-class precision medicine program.

The webinar, entitled Building a Best-in-Class Precision Medicine Program: The Moffitt Cancer Center Story, will discuss key components of building a precision medicine program, including innovative leadership, advanced technology, clinical education, and strategic partnerships. During this webinar, Dr. Anthony Magliocco, the Chair of Anatomic Pathology at Moffitt Cancer Center, will share the Moffitt success story – from its pioneering inception to being one of only 47 Comprehensive Cancer Centers as designated by the National Cancer Institute.

Dr. Magliocco will also discuss:

Key variables that played an important part in Moffitt Cancer Center’s evolution of precision medicine

The role that the state-of-the-art Morsani Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory played in that evolution

Unexpected challenges and how they were addressed

An in-depth review of what steps were taken to ensure that the patient comes first

“The Moffitt Cancer Center was one of PierianDx’s first customers and our teams have been extremely collaborative from the outset,” said PierianDx CEO Ted Briscoe. “The Moffitt story conveys both a strategic and executional blueprint of how precision medicine should be done – and it applies to cancer centers, academic medical centers and health systems alike.”

During the webinar PierianDx Chief Biomedical Informatics Officer Rakesh Nagarajan will highlight how Moffitt Cancer Center leveraged PierianDx’s Clinical Genomicist Workspace (CGW) platform, turnkey assays from its Gateway Lab Services, and validation and interpretation services to accelerate precision medicine and NGS testing.

“PierianDx has been a valued partner and integral to Moffitt’s overall approach to lead the market with the most advanced technology, enabling our molecular lab to be the cornerstone to our precision medicine initiatives,” said Magliocco.

For more information about the Moffitt Cancer Center story or to register for the webinar, go to: http://pieriandx.com/upcoming-events.

About PierianDx

PierianDx enables clinical labs to deliver patient-specific diagnosis and treatments based on an individual’s DNA for cancers and hereditary diseases. Utilizing PierianDx’s comprehensive and integrated “one space” NGS workflow and analysis solution, Clinical Genomicist Workspace (CGW), clinical labs create more streamlined and accurate analysis, interpretation, and reporting needed to accelerate their personalized medicine programs. For more information, please visit www.pieriandx.com or @PierianDx on Twitter.

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 49 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s excellence in research, clinical trials, prevention and cancer control. Moffitt is listed as one of the top 10 cancer hospitals in the nation and has been listed in U.S. News & World Report as one of the “Best Hospitals” for cancer care since 1999. Moffitt devotes more than 2 million square feet to research and patient care. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 5,600 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.1 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.