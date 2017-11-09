PierianDx Release: Moffitt Cancer Center Showcases Its Blueprint For Building A Best-In-Class Precision Medicine Program At Pieriandx-Hosted Webinar

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PierianDx, the forerunner in clinical genomic analysis, interpretation
and reporting, will host a webinar featuring Moffitt
Cancer Center’s journey to design a world-class precision medicine
program.
The webinar, entitled Building a Best-in-Class Precision Medicine
Program: The Moffitt Cancer Center Story, will discuss key
components of building a precision medicine program, including
innovative leadership, advanced technology, clinical education, and
strategic partnerships. During this webinar, Dr.
Anthony Magliocco, the Chair of Anatomic Pathology at Moffitt Cancer
Center, will share the Moffitt success story – from its pioneering
inception to being one of only 47 Comprehensive Cancer Centers as
designated by the National Cancer Institute.
Dr. Magliocco will also discuss:
-
Key variables that played an important part in Moffitt Cancer Center’s
evolution of precision medicine
-
The role that the state-of-the-art Morsani Molecular Diagnostics
Laboratory played in that evolution
-
Unexpected challenges and how they were addressed
-
An in-depth review of what steps were taken to ensure that the patient
comes first
“The Moffitt Cancer Center was one of PierianDx’s first customers and
our teams have been extremely collaborative from the outset,” said
PierianDx CEO Ted Briscoe. “The Moffitt story conveys both a strategic
and executional blueprint of how precision medicine should be done – and
it applies to cancer centers, academic medical centers and health
systems alike.”
During the webinar PierianDx Chief Biomedical Informatics Officer Rakesh
Nagarajan will highlight how Moffitt Cancer Center leveraged PierianDx’s
Clinical Genomicist Workspace (CGW) platform, turnkey assays from its
Gateway Lab Services, and validation and interpretation services to
accelerate precision medicine and NGS testing.
“PierianDx has been a valued partner and integral to Moffitt’s overall
approach to lead the market with the most advanced technology, enabling
our molecular lab to be the cornerstone to our precision medicine
initiatives,” said Magliocco.
For more information about the Moffitt Cancer Center story or to
register for the webinar, go to: http://pieriandx.com/upcoming-events.
About PierianDx
PierianDx enables clinical labs to deliver patient-specific diagnosis
and treatments based on an individual’s DNA for cancers and hereditary
diseases. Utilizing PierianDx’s comprehensive and integrated “one space”
NGS workflow and analysis solution, Clinical Genomicist Workspace (CGW),
clinical labs create more streamlined and accurate analysis,
interpretation, and reporting needed to accelerate their personalized
medicine programs. For more information, please visit www.pieriandx.com
or @PierianDx on Twitter.
About Moffitt Cancer Center
Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the
prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only
49 National
Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a
distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s excellence in research, clinical
trials, prevention and cancer control. Moffitt is listed as one of the
top 10 cancer hospitals in the nation and has been listed in U.S.
News & World Report as one of the “Best Hospitals” for cancer
care since 1999. Moffitt devotes more than 2 million square feet to
research and patient care. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized
by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status,
its highest distinction. With more than 5,600 team members, Moffitt has
an economic impact in the state of $2.1 billion. For more information,
call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org,
and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.