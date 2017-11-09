|
AI Can Identify Sexual Orientation Better Than Humans Do, Stanford Study Reveals
9/11/2017 6:22:51 AM
Artificial intelligence can tell if a person is gay or straight based on their facial features. According to new research, a computer algorithm can identify the sexual orientation of a person even better than humans do.
The study was carried out by the Stanford University. In the research, thousands of facial images were analyzed, which were publicly posted by men and women.
