Big Drug Makers Could Face More Pressure On Codeine Remedies For Kids

Few things tug at the heartstrings of a parent more than listening to a young child struggle through the night with a debilitating cough.Most parents wouldn't think twice before driving to the closest pharmacy to pick up a bottle of cough syrup to help a daughter or a son get a little peace from the hacking and some rehabilitative sleep. But maybe they should think twice--there's a chance the remedy could do more harm than cough and congestion ever will.