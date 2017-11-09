 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Big Drug Makers Could Face More Pressure On Codeine Remedies For Kids



9/11/2017 6:19:12 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Few things tug at the heartstrings of a parent more than listening to a young child struggle through the night with a debilitating cough.

Most parents wouldn't think twice before driving to the closest pharmacy to pick up a bottle of cough syrup to help a daughter or a son get a little peace from the hacking and some rehabilitative sleep. But maybe they should think twice--there's a chance the remedy could do more harm than cough and congestion ever will.

Read at The Street.com


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 