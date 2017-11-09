Materialise’s 3D-Printed Maxillofacial Implants In Titanium Are First To Get Green Light For U.S. Market

LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materialise NV (Nasdaq:MTLS) announced today that U.S. patients can
now benefit from their patient-specific implants, 3D-printed in titanium
for maxillofacial surgery. As the first 3D-printed titanium
maxillofacial implants to receive clearance for the U.S. market, the
decision marks a further extension to Materialise’s longstanding
collaboration with DePuy Synthes, who will distribute the device in the
U.S.
The TRUMATCH® titanium 3D-printed implants are part of a personalized
total solution for orthognathic surgery, also known as corrective jaw
surgery, as well as for facial reconstruction. From virtual surgical
planning to the 3D-printed implants used in combination with 3D-printed
surgical guides, the system can help achieve better aesthetic results
and minimize surgery time for patients. It has achieved positive results
in European and Australian markets since its introduction in 2016.
These are the first 3D-printed titanium maxillofacial implants to
receive clearance for the U.S. market, making 3D printing technology
more accessible than ever for the U.S. healthcare industry. The solution
relies on the Materialise backbone of services, tapping into their
software development, clinical engineering and 3D printing production
facilities.
“As the first of our extensive selection of implants to receive
clearance for the U.S. markets, the decision is a real milestone for our
medical department,” said Brigitte de Vet, Vice President of
Materialise Medical, “Thanks to our partnership with DePuy Synthes,
our devices will be able to provide better healthcare for as many
patients as possible.”
“For seven years now I’ve experienced the benefits of 3D-printed
implants firsthand – they simplify maxillofacial surgery and allow me to
perform procedures more accurately, saving time in the OR and improving
patient outcomes. Moreover, they offer new treatment possibilities,
allowing me to perform more complex surgeries or multiple procedures in
a single intervention whereas without the implants several interventions
would be necessary,” said Dr. Thomas Schouman, CMF surgeon at Groupe
Hospitalier Pitié Salpêtrière, France.
About Materialise
Materialise incorporates more than 25 years of 3D printing experience
into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which
together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s
open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of
industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design,
and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that
aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in
Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group
of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D
printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please
visit: www.materialise.com.
About Materialise’s Medical Division
Materialise Medical, which has pioneered many of the leading medical
applications of 3D printing, enables researchers, engineers and
clinicians to revolutionize innovative patient-specific treatment.
Materialise Medical’s open and flexible platform of software and
services, Materialise Mimics, forms the foundation of certified Medical
3D Printing, in clinical as well as research environments, offering
virtual planning software tools, 3D-printed anatomical models, and
patient-specific surgical guides and implants. For additional
information, please visit: medical.materialise.com
About DePuy Synthes
DePuy Synthes, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies,
provides one of the most comprehensive orthopaedics portfolios in the
world. DePuy Synthes solutions, in specialties including joint
reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery and sports
medicine, are designed to advance patient care while delivering clinical
and economic value to health care systems worldwide. For more
information, visit www.depuysynthes.com.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and
are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include
statements relating to, among other things, our planned
commercialization efforts and regulatory approvals of our technologies
as well as the success thereof and our research and development
projects. These forward-looking statements are based upon the
expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this
press release. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our
control that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our
expectations. We are providing this information as of the date of this
press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise, unless we have obligations
under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material
developments related to previously disclosed information.