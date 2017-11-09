|
Pfizer (PFE) CEO and CFO Sold Unloaded $13 Million in Stock
9/11/2017 6:12:04 AM
On Aug. 1, Pfizer reported mixed second-quarter results as revenue was lighter than Wall Street expected while earnings per share topped the consensus forecast.
Some Pfizer (ticker: PFE) investors would like to see the pharmaceutical giant make an acquisition. But Chairman and Chief Executive Ian Read said on the conference call that, with lawmakers poised to take up tax reform soon, “it would be imprudent not to wait” to see how it would affect the values of potential acquisitions for the company.
