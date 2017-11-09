|
Good Vibrations Reduce Muscle Aches, Massey University Study Reveals
9/11/2017 6:03:13 AM
New research from Massey University's College of Health shows wearable vibration technology can reduce muscle aches and pain after strenuous exercise, benefiting those suffering from tired and sore bodies.
The Myovolt technology is a wearable device, worn on a specific body region. Due to its ease of use and self-application, it can reduce signs and symptoms of exercise-induced muscle soreness.
