 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Good Vibrations Reduce Muscle Aches, Massey University Study Reveals



9/11/2017 6:03:13 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
New research from Massey University's College of Health shows wearable vibration technology can reduce muscle aches and pain after strenuous exercise, benefiting those suffering from tired and sore bodies.

The Myovolt technology is a wearable device, worn on a specific body region. Due to its ease of use and self-application, it can reduce signs and symptoms of exercise-induced muscle soreness.

Read at MedicalXpress


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 