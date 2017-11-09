|
How To Draw Electricity From The Bloodstream, Fudan University Reveals
9/11/2017 5:59:33 AM
Men build dams and huge turbines to turn the energy of waterfalls and tides into electricity. To produce hydropower on a much smaller scale, Chinese scientists have now developed a lightweight power generator based on carbon nanotube fibers suitable to convert even the energy of flowing blood in blood vessels into electricity. They describe their innovation in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
