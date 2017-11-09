 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
The Search is Over: Struggling Teva (TEVA) Finally Gets a New CEO



9/11/2017 5:29:00 AM

JERUSALEM/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Teva poached Lundbeck’s Kare Schultz as its new chief executive on Monday, handing the drugs industry veteran the urgent task of convincing investors of the struggling Israeli firm’s future.

A costly acquisition spree in recent years has saddled Teva with huge debts and eroded shareholder confidence in the generic drugs maker, whose stock has dropped by 50 percent since early August when it cut both its forecasts and its dividend.

The first task for Schultz, named CEO after a seven-month search, will be to decide whether to maintain Teva (TEVA.N) as both a generics and specialty drugmaker, split it in two or get out of low-margin, high competition generics altogether.

