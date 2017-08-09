Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Highlights Promising Data With Tisotumab Vedotin In Cervical Cancer At ESMO 2017 Congress

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seattle
Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) today announced that preliminary
clinical data for tisotumab vedotin from a Genmab-sponsored phase 1/2
clinical trial (GEN701) are being featured in an oral presentation at
the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress being held
September 8-12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Additional data from the trial
will also be presented in a poster session. Tisotumab vedotin is an
antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting tissue factor, which is
expressed on a broad range of solid tumors. Among patients with cervical
cancer treated in the trial, tisotumab vedotin demonstrated an
encouraging response rate and manageable safety profile. Tisotumab
vedotin is being co-developed by Seattle Genetics and Genmab. The
companies are evaluating next steps in the development of tisotumab
vedotin for cervical cancer. The GEN701 study is ongoing and further
data, including other solid tumor indications, will be published at a
later date.
“These encouraging data reinforce our recent decision to exercise our
option to co-develop tisotumab vedotin with Genmab, thereby adding
another clinical-stage solid tumor ADC program to our pipeline with a
potentially rapid registrational pathway,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D.,
Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, Research and
Development at Seattle Genetics. “In the recurrent cervical cancer
setting, there is no standard of care and response rates are limited,
underscoring the unmet need. Beyond cervical cancer, we believe
tisotumab vedotin may have therapeutic potential in other solid tumors,
and we are collaborating with Genmab to advance this program to benefit
patients.”
A Phase IIA Study of Tisotumab Vedotin (HuMax®-TF-ADC)
in Patients with Relapsed, Recurrent and/or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
(Abstract #931, oral presentation on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 5:00
p.m. CET)
Tisotumab vedotin was evaluated in a phase 1/2 two-part trial conducted
by Genmab. Part 1 assessed escalating single-agent doses ranging from
0.3 to 2.2 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg) administered every three
weeks in a variety of solid tumors. Part 2 consisted of disease-specific
expansion cohorts at the recommended dose of 2.0 mg/kg. Data were
reported from an expansion cohort of 34 patients with relapsed,
recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer with a median age of 43
years. Of these patients, 91 percent had received prior treatment with a
platinum and/or taxane-based chemotherapy regimen and 71 percent had
received prior bevacizumab (Avastin). Key findings include:
-
Of the 34 patients evaluable for response, 11 patients (32 percent)
achieved a response. Fifty percent of patients achieved clinical
benefit after 12 weeks.
-
Median duration of confirmed responses was 8.3 months. Three
responders remained on study.
-
The most common adverse events of any grade were conjunctivitis (50
percent), epistaxis, fatigue and alopecia (47 percent each) and nausea
(44 percent).
-
The most common grade 3 or higher adverse events were vomiting (15
percent) and fatigue, nausea and abdominal pain (9 percent each).
-
Ocular events of any grade occurred in 53 percent of patients,
including three percent with grade 3 or higher. The most common ocular
event was conjunctivitis, which was substantially reduced through the
introduction of a mitigation plan that involved a prophylactic
steroid, lubricating eye drops and cooling eye masks worn during
treatment infusion, as well as stricter dose adjustment guidance.
-
The part 2 portion of the clinical trial is ongoing in multiple solid
tumors, including ovarian, prostate, bladder, esophageal and
endometrial.
Additional data from the Part 1 dose escalation portion of the trial
will be featured in a poster session on Sunday, September 10, 2017: A
Phase I/II Safety Study of Tisotumab Vedotin (HuMax®-TF-ADC)
in Patients with Solid Tumors (Abstract #1148).
More information about the GEN701 clinical trial is available by
visiting www.clinicaltrials.gov.
About Cervical Cancer
Cervical cancer originates in the cells lining the cervix, which is the
lower part of the uterus. Routine medical examinations and the human
papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine have had a positive impact on the incidence
of cervical cancer in the developed world. However, even in developed
countries, many women do not receive routine medical care or the HPV
vaccine, resulting in an unmet medical need particularly for
recurrent/metastatic disease. Standard therapies for
recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer generally result in response rates
of less than 15 percent and a median overall survival of 6 to 8 months.
About Tisotumab Vedotin
Tisotumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a
human antibody that binds to tissue factor (TF) and Seattle Genetics ADC
technology that utilizes a cleavable linker and the cytotoxic drug
monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE). TF is a protein involved in tumor
signaling and angiogenesis. Based on its high expression on many solid
tumors and its rapid internalization, TF was selected as a target for an
ADC approach. Tisotumab vedotin is in phase 1/2 clinical studies for
solid tumors.
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics is an innovative biotechnology company that develops
and commercializes novel antibody-based therapies for the treatment of
cancer. The company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
technology harnesses the targeting ability of antibodies to deliver
cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells. ADCETRIS®
(brentuximab vedotin), the company’s lead product, in collaboration with
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, is the first in a new class of
ADCs and is commercially available globally in 67 countries for relapsed
classical Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and relapsed systemic anaplastic large
cell lymphoma (sALCL). Seattle Genetics is also advancing enfortumab
vedotin, an ADC in a planned pivotal trial for metastatic urothelial
cancer, in collaboration with Astellas and tisotumab vedotin, an ADC in
a phase 1/2 trial for solid tumors, in collaboration with Genmab.
Headquartered in Bothell, Washington and with European and international
operations in Zug, Switzerland, Seattle Genetics has a robust pipeline
of innovative therapies for blood-related cancers and solid tumors
designed to address significant unmet medical needs and improve
treatment outcomes for patients. The company has collaborations for its
proprietary ADC technology with a number of companies including AbbVie,
Astellas, Bayer, Celldex, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer. More
information can be found at www.seattlegenetics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made in this press release are
forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the
therapeutic potential of tisotumab vedotin and its possible safety and
efficacy and anticipated development activities including potential
future clinical trials. Actual results or developments may differ
materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking
statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the
inability of tisotumab vedotin to show sufficient activity in the
clinical setting referenced above and in future potential clinical
trials, the risk of adverse events associated with tisotumab vedotin and
regulatory actions which may affect the future development of our drug
candidates or those of our collaborators. More information about the
risks and uncertainties faced by Seattle Genetics is contained under the
caption “Risk Factors” included in the company’s Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. Seattle Genetics disclaims any intention or
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.