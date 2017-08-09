Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Highlights Promising Data With Tisotumab Vedotin In Cervical Cancer At ESMO 2017 Congress

-Response Rate of 32 Percent Among Patients with Relapsed, Recurrent and/or Metastatic Cervical Cancer-

-Data Support Further Development in Cervical Cancer-

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) today announced that preliminary clinical data for tisotumab vedotin from a Genmab-sponsored phase 1/2 clinical trial (GEN701) are being featured in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress being held September 8-12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Additional data from the trial will also be presented in a poster session. Tisotumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting tissue factor, which is expressed on a broad range of solid tumors. Among patients with cervical cancer treated in the trial, tisotumab vedotin demonstrated an encouraging response rate and manageable safety profile. Tisotumab vedotin is being co-developed by Seattle Genetics and Genmab. The companies are evaluating next steps in the development of tisotumab vedotin for cervical cancer. The GEN701 study is ongoing and further data, including other solid tumor indications, will be published at a later date.

“These encouraging data reinforce our recent decision to exercise our option to co-develop tisotumab vedotin with Genmab, thereby adding another clinical-stage solid tumor ADC program to our pipeline with a potentially rapid registrational pathway,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, Research and Development at Seattle Genetics. “In the recurrent cervical cancer setting, there is no standard of care and response rates are limited, underscoring the unmet need. Beyond cervical cancer, we believe tisotumab vedotin may have therapeutic potential in other solid tumors, and we are collaborating with Genmab to advance this program to benefit patients.”

A Phase IIA Study of Tisotumab Vedotin (HuMax®-TF-ADC) in Patients with Relapsed, Recurrent and/or Metastatic Cervical Cancer (Abstract #931, oral presentation on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. CET)

Tisotumab vedotin was evaluated in a phase 1/2 two-part trial conducted by Genmab. Part 1 assessed escalating single-agent doses ranging from 0.3 to 2.2 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg) administered every three weeks in a variety of solid tumors. Part 2 consisted of disease-specific expansion cohorts at the recommended dose of 2.0 mg/kg. Data were reported from an expansion cohort of 34 patients with relapsed, recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer with a median age of 43 years. Of these patients, 91 percent had received prior treatment with a platinum and/or taxane-based chemotherapy regimen and 71 percent had received prior bevacizumab (Avastin). Key findings include:

Of the 34 patients evaluable for response, 11 patients (32 percent) achieved a response. Fifty percent of patients achieved clinical benefit after 12 weeks.

Median duration of confirmed responses was 8.3 months. Three responders remained on study.

The most common adverse events of any grade were conjunctivitis (50 percent), epistaxis, fatigue and alopecia (47 percent each) and nausea (44 percent).

The most common grade 3 or higher adverse events were vomiting (15 percent) and fatigue, nausea and abdominal pain (9 percent each).

Ocular events of any grade occurred in 53 percent of patients, including three percent with grade 3 or higher. The most common ocular event was conjunctivitis, which was substantially reduced through the introduction of a mitigation plan that involved a prophylactic steroid, lubricating eye drops and cooling eye masks worn during treatment infusion, as well as stricter dose adjustment guidance.

The part 2 portion of the clinical trial is ongoing in multiple solid tumors, including ovarian, prostate, bladder, esophageal and endometrial.

Additional data from the Part 1 dose escalation portion of the trial will be featured in a poster session on Sunday, September 10, 2017: A Phase I/II Safety Study of Tisotumab Vedotin (HuMax®-TF-ADC) in Patients with Solid Tumors (Abstract #1148).

More information about the GEN701 clinical trial is available by visiting www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer originates in the cells lining the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus. Routine medical examinations and the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine have had a positive impact on the incidence of cervical cancer in the developed world. However, even in developed countries, many women do not receive routine medical care or the HPV vaccine, resulting in an unmet medical need particularly for recurrent/metastatic disease. Standard therapies for recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer generally result in response rates of less than 15 percent and a median overall survival of 6 to 8 months.

About Tisotumab Vedotin

Tisotumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor (TF) and Seattle Genetics ADC technology that utilizes a cleavable linker and the cytotoxic drug monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE). TF is a protein involved in tumor signaling and angiogenesis. Based on its high expression on many solid tumors and its rapid internalization, TF was selected as a target for an ADC approach. Tisotumab vedotin is in phase 1/2 clinical studies for solid tumors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics is an innovative biotechnology company that develops and commercializes novel antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology harnesses the targeting ability of antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells. ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin), the company’s lead product, in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, is the first in a new class of ADCs and is commercially available globally in 67 countries for relapsed classical Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL). Seattle Genetics is also advancing enfortumab vedotin, an ADC in a planned pivotal trial for metastatic urothelial cancer, in collaboration with Astellas and tisotumab vedotin, an ADC in a phase 1/2 trial for solid tumors, in collaboration with Genmab. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington and with European and international operations in Zug, Switzerland, Seattle Genetics has a robust pipeline of innovative therapies for blood-related cancers and solid tumors designed to address significant unmet medical needs and improve treatment outcomes for patients. The company has collaborations for its proprietary ADC technology with a number of companies including AbbVie, Astellas, Bayer, Celldex, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer. More information can be found at www.seattlegenetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the therapeutic potential of tisotumab vedotin and its possible safety and efficacy and anticipated development activities including potential future clinical trials. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the inability of tisotumab vedotin to show sufficient activity in the clinical setting referenced above and in future potential clinical trials, the risk of adverse events associated with tisotumab vedotin and regulatory actions which may affect the future development of our drug candidates or those of our collaborators. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Seattle Genetics is contained under the caption “Risk Factors” included in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Seattle Genetics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.