Lifeline Pharmaceuticals Increases Product Offerings And Logistics Capabilities

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lifeline Pharmaceuticals, a Florida-based pharmaceutical wholesale distribution company, announced improvements to its product line and logistics services through increased capabilities in its Mississippi Distribution Center.

Located in Jackson County of the Magnolia State, Lifeline’s Mississippi Distribution Center is now licensed to ship all controlled and non-controlled medications.

Lifeline’s main Florida distribution center will also continue to provide nationwide service to its customers.

Rick Nielsen, President & CEO, described the development this way: “The decision to provide controlled medications and increase our logistics capabilities through our Mississippi hub will benefit our customers greatly via shortened delivery times, lowered acquisition costs and increased access to a wider range of products. In addition, the logistics redundancies created by our Florida and Mississippi distribution centers gives us options when faced with natural disasters, supply challenges or other unforeseen events. This move helps ensure that our reputation for reliability with our customers will remain intact.”

About Lifeline Pharmaceuticals:

Lifeline Pharmaceuticals is a nationwide pharmaceuticals distributor and the largest independent pharmaceutical wholesaler of brand and generic injectables in the Southeastern United States. Lifeline is an Authorized Distributor of Record (ADR) for many major pharmaceutical brands, and is committed to the safe and ethical distribution of pharmaceutical products.

Lifeline Pharmaceuticals’ product lines include controlled medications, medical-surgical products, surgical-related injectables, specialty pharmaceuticals, chemotherapy products, vaccines and other specialty injectables.

Lifeline Pharmaceuticals is GDP and Track and Trace compliant, FDA-registered, duly licensed by all state and federal authorities and is headquartered in Florida, with locations in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mississippi. For more information visit www.lifelinepharm.com.