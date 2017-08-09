Lifeline Pharmaceuticals Increases Product Offerings And Logistics Capabilities

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lifeline Pharmaceuticals, a Florida-based pharmaceutical wholesale
distribution company, announced improvements to its product line and
logistics services through increased capabilities in its Mississippi
Distribution Center.
Located in Jackson County of the Magnolia State, Lifeline’s Mississippi
Distribution Center is now licensed to ship all controlled and
non-controlled medications.
Lifeline’s main Florida distribution center will also continue to
provide nationwide service to its customers.
Rick Nielsen, President & CEO, described the development this way: “The
decision to provide controlled medications and increase our logistics
capabilities through our Mississippi hub will benefit our customers
greatly via shortened delivery times, lowered acquisition costs and
increased access to a wider range of products. In addition, the
logistics redundancies created by our Florida and Mississippi
distribution centers gives us options when faced with natural disasters,
supply challenges or other unforeseen events. This move helps ensure
that our reputation for reliability with our customers will remain
intact.”
About Lifeline Pharmaceuticals:
Lifeline
Pharmaceuticals is a nationwide pharmaceuticals distributor and the
largest independent pharmaceutical wholesaler of brand and generic
injectables in the Southeastern United States. Lifeline is an Authorized
Distributor of Record (ADR) for many major pharmaceutical brands, and is
committed to the safe and ethical distribution of pharmaceutical
products.
Lifeline Pharmaceuticals’ product lines include controlled medications,
medical-surgical products, surgical-related injectables, specialty
pharmaceuticals, chemotherapy products, vaccines and other specialty
injectables.
Lifeline Pharmaceuticals is GDP and Track and Trace compliant,
FDA-registered, duly licensed by all state and federal authorities and
is headquartered in Florida, with locations in the U.S. Virgin Islands
and Mississippi. For more information visit www.lifelinepharm.com.