Akebia (AKBA) Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akebia
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on delivering innovative therapies to patients with kidney
disease through the biology of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), today
announced that the Company granted a newly hired employee an option to
purchase an aggregate of 3,000 shares of Akebia's common stock with a
per share exercise price of $16.74, the closing price on the grant date.
These options will vest as to 25% of the total number of shares subject
to the option on the first anniversary of the grant date. The remaining
75% of shares will vest ratably on the first day of each calendar
quarter over the next three years. The stock options were inducements
material to these new employees entering into employment with the
Company, and issued in reliance on NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered
in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on delivering innovative therapies
to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor
biology. Akebia's lead product candidate, vadadustat, is an oral,
investigational therapy in development for the treatment of anemia
related to chronic kidney disease in both non-dialysis and dialysis
patients. Akebia's global Phase 3 program for vadadustat, which includes
the PRO2TECT studies for non-dialysis patients with anemia
secondary to chronic kidney disease and the INNO2VATE studies
for dialysis-dependent patients, is currently ongoing. In addition, the
Company has initiated the Phase 2 FO2RWARD study of
vadadustat in dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease patients who are
hyporesponsive to erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), and expects
to commence the Phase 3 TRILO2GY study to further evaluate a
three-times-weekly dosing regimen for vadadustat. For more information,
please visit our website at www.akebia.com.
