ASBM Introduces Madelaine Feldman As Chair

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In a meeting today, the Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines (ASBM) introduced rheumatologist Madelaine Feldman, MD, FACR as the organization's incoming chairperson. Dr. Feldman succeeds outgoing chair Harry L. Gewanter, MD, FACR, whose 3-year term expired August 31, 2017. Dr. Feldman will be the third chairperson since ASBM was founded in 2010.

"The next few years are likely to be decisive ones for many biosimilar policy questions worldwide," said Michael Reilly, executive director of ASBM. "We look forward to Dr. Feldman's expertise and guidance as ASBM works to settle these questions in a way that promotes new therapeutic choices for patients without jeopardizing the safety and efficacy of their treatment."

Dr. Feldman is a practicing rheumatologist in New Orleans, LA, vice president of the Coalition of State Rheumatology Organizations (CSRO), as well as founder and past president of the Rheumatology Alliance of Louisiana.

"Madelaine has a strong record of leadership in the physician and patient community," said Gewanter. "Her clinical experience, systemic knowledge and history of advocating for patients and physicians will be a great asset to ASBM's work worldwide. I know she will be a great success as ASBM's incoming chair."

Reilly praised Dr. Gewanter's leadership and noted that during his tenure ASBM's membership has more than doubled and the scope of its international work has grown exponentially. "Today, in addition to the United States, ASBM is engaged in biosimilar policy discussions in Australia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. We thank Dr. Gewanter for his work representing ASBM before international regulators including the WHO, and for his guidance at the federal and state level in the U.S." said Reilly.

Dr. Gewanter will continue to remain involved with ASBM, returning to the Advisory Board as immediate past chair.

The Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines (ASBM) is an organization composed of diverse healthcare groups and individuals including patients, physicians, pharmacists, manufacturers of both innovative and biosimilar medicines and others, working together to ensure patient safety remains at the forefront of the biosimilars policy discussion.

