Appili Announces Results Of 2017 AGM

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appili Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company” or “Appili”), an anti-infective drug development company, today announced the results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held on September 7, 2017.

During the AGM, the shareholders re-elected: Brian Bloom, Dr. John Holyoake, Dr. Lidija Marusic, Stephen Nicolle and Kevin Sullivan to serve on the Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

The shareholders approved all motions put forth at the meeting including the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili is dedicated to identifying, acquiring and advancing novel therapeutics for infectious disease. The company has two anti-infective programs, ATI-1501 and ATI-1503, in its pipeline. ATI-1501 is a taste-masked treatment for anaerobic infections, including C. difficile. Appili’s second product, ATI-1503, is a novel antibiotic with broad potential to treat drug-resistant Gram-negative infections that are priority pathogens for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. For more information visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.