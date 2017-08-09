Appili Announces Results Of 2017 AGM

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appili Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company” or “Appili”), an anti-infective
drug development company, today announced the results of the Company's
annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held on September 7, 2017.
During the AGM, the shareholders re-elected: Brian Bloom, Dr. John
Holyoake, Dr. Lidija Marusic, Stephen Nicolle and Kevin Sullivan to
serve on the Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of
shareholders.
The shareholders approved all motions put forth at the meeting including
the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as
the Company's independent auditors.
About
Appili Therapeutics
Appili is dedicated to identifying, acquiring and advancing novel
therapeutics for infectious disease. The company has two anti-infective
programs, ATI-1501 and ATI-1503, in its pipeline. ATI-1501 is a
taste-masked treatment for anaerobic infections, including C.
difficile. Appili’s second product, ATI-1503, is a novel antibiotic
with broad potential to treat drug-resistant Gram-negative infections
that are priority pathogens for the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention and the World
Health Organization. For more information visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.
