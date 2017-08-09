Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Appoints Michael Goldstein, M.D., M.B.A., As Chief Medical Officer

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of
innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today
announced the appointment of Michael Goldstein, M.D., M.B.A., as Chief
Medical Officer. Dr. Goldstein is a highly-accomplished ophthalmologist,
having held several senior medical leadership positions with
ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical companies and published extensively
in multiple ophthalmology scientific journals. In his role, Dr.
Goldstein will oversee the clinical development of the Company’s product
pipeline.
“We are pleased to further strengthen our executive leadership team with
the appointment of Mike as our Chief Medical Officer,” said Antony
Mattessich, Chief Executive Officer. “Mike brings a deep expertise in
both biopharmaceuticals and ophthalmology, and possesses the vision and
clinical leadership skills required to realize the Ocular’s full
potential. His experience will be critical as we prepare to initiate
multiple clinical trials, including our second Phase 3 trial with OTX-TP
for the treatment of glaucoma and hypertension, our pilot human clinical
trial with OTX-TIC for the treatment of glaucoma and hypertension, and
our Phase 1 clinical trial with OTX-TKI for the treatment of serious
retinal diseases.”
Prior to joining Ocular Therapeutix, Dr. Goldstein served as Chief
Medical Officer of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC), a
clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of
products for the treatment of rare diseases, with a focus on
ophthalmology. Before joining AGTC, Dr. Goldstein held several positions
of increasing responsibility with Eleven Biotherapeutics, including
Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Clinical Research. Since
2002, Dr. Goldstein has served as Co-Director, Cornea and External
Disease Service and Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the New
England Eye Center and Tufts University School of Medicine. Previously,
he was Director of Refractory Surgery Service and Assistant Professor of
Ophthalmology at the University of Florida College of Medicine. Dr.
Goldstein has published extensively and is a reviewer for multiple
ophthalmology scientific journals. Dr. Goldstein holds an M.D. from
Northwestern University Medical School, an M.B.A. from Northwestern
University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, and received
his B.A. in political economy from Williams College.
“I believe Ocular’s hydrogel technology platform offers tremendous
potential to improve patient and physician outcomes across a wide range
of diseases and conditions,” said Dr. Goldstein. “I look forward to
applying my expertise and working with the team to help ensure the
strategic advancement of Ocular’s diverse portfolio of clinical-stage
development programs.”
About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing
and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and
conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel platform
technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA™
(dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use, has completed
Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and
inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. OTX-TP (travoprost insert) is
in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension.
The Company’s earlier stage assets include OTX-TIC, a sustained release
travoprost intracameral injection for the treatment of moderate to
severe glaucoma and ocular hypertension, as well as sustained release
intravitreal injections for the treatment of retinal diseases. These
injections include the development of OTX-TKI, a tyrosine kinase
inhibitor (TKI), and, in collaboration with Regeneron, an extended
release protein-based anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)
trap. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is
FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.
Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this press
release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company
including the development and regulatory status of the Company’s product
candidates, such as the Company’s expectations and plans regarding
product development efforts and regulatory submissions for and the
timing and conduct of clinical trials of DEXTENZA for the treatment of
post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain, including with respect to
the manufacturing deficiencies identified by the FDA and the prospects
for approvability of DEXTENZA for these indications, DEXTENZA for the
treatment of allergic conjunctivitis, DEXTENZA for the treatment of dry
eye disease and OTX-TP for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular
hypertension, the ongoing development of the Company’s sustained release
intravitreal depot, the potential utility of any of the Company’s
product candidates, potential commercialization of the Company’s product
candidates, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources, and other
statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate,"
"expect," "intend", "goal," "may", "might," "plan," "predict,"
"project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should,"
"continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those
indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various
important factors. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial
risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s clinical
development programs, future results, performance or achievements to
differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among
others, those related to the timing and costs involved in
commercializing ReSure® Sealant or any product candidate that receives
regulatory approval, the initiation and conduct of clinical trials,
availability of data from clinical trials and expectations for
regulatory submissions and approvals, the Company’s manufacturing
operations, the Company’s scientific approach and general development
progress, the availability or commercial potential of the Company’s
product candidates, the availability of cash resources and need for
additional financing or other actions and other factors discussed in the
“Risk Factors” section contained in the Company’s quarterly and annual
reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In
addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release
represent the Company’s views as of the date of this release. The
Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause
the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to
update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the
Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These
forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the
Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.