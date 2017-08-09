Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Appoints Michael Goldstein, M.D., M.B.A., As Chief Medical Officer

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the appointment of Michael Goldstein, M.D., M.B.A., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Goldstein is a highly-accomplished ophthalmologist, having held several senior medical leadership positions with ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical companies and published extensively in multiple ophthalmology scientific journals. In his role, Dr. Goldstein will oversee the clinical development of the Company’s product pipeline.

“We are pleased to further strengthen our executive leadership team with the appointment of Mike as our Chief Medical Officer,” said Antony Mattessich, Chief Executive Officer. “Mike brings a deep expertise in both biopharmaceuticals and ophthalmology, and possesses the vision and clinical leadership skills required to realize the Ocular’s full potential. His experience will be critical as we prepare to initiate multiple clinical trials, including our second Phase 3 trial with OTX-TP for the treatment of glaucoma and hypertension, our pilot human clinical trial with OTX-TIC for the treatment of glaucoma and hypertension, and our Phase 1 clinical trial with OTX-TKI for the treatment of serious retinal diseases.”

Prior to joining Ocular Therapeutix, Dr. Goldstein served as Chief Medical Officer of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of products for the treatment of rare diseases, with a focus on ophthalmology. Before joining AGTC, Dr. Goldstein held several positions of increasing responsibility with Eleven Biotherapeutics, including Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Clinical Research. Since 2002, Dr. Goldstein has served as Co-Director, Cornea and External Disease Service and Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the New England Eye Center and Tufts University School of Medicine. Previously, he was Director of Refractory Surgery Service and Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Goldstein has published extensively and is a reviewer for multiple ophthalmology scientific journals. Dr. Goldstein holds an M.D. from Northwestern University Medical School, an M.B.A. from Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, and received his B.A. in political economy from Williams College.

“I believe Ocular’s hydrogel technology platform offers tremendous potential to improve patient and physician outcomes across a wide range of diseases and conditions,” said Dr. Goldstein. “I look forward to applying my expertise and working with the team to help ensure the strategic advancement of Ocular’s diverse portfolio of clinical-stage development programs.”

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel platform technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA™ (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use, has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. OTX-TP (travoprost insert) is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The Company’s earlier stage assets include OTX-TIC, a sustained release travoprost intracameral injection for the treatment of moderate to severe glaucoma and ocular hypertension, as well as sustained release intravitreal injections for the treatment of retinal diseases. These injections include the development of OTX-TKI, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), and, in collaboration with Regeneron, an extended release protein-based anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) trap. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

