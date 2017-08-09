Adverum Biotechnologies Appoints Eric G. Carter, M.D., Ph.D. To Board Of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:ADVM), a leading gene therapy company advancing novel medicines that have the potential to address unmet needs in serious rare and ocular diseases, today announced the appointment of Eric G. Carter, M.D., Ph.D. to its board of directors. Dr. Carter will be a member of the Nominating and Governance and Compensation committees.



“Eric brings extensive global research and development experience, leading programs that have resulted in multiple successful new approved therapies for patients,” said Paul B. Cleveland, chairman of Adverum’s Board of Directors. “His expertise and impressive track record, spanning from preclinical development through approvals across different therapeutic areas, will offer significant perspective as we advance the development of our pipeline of therapies. Since the beginning of this year, we have appointed three new board members, each contributing important expertise as Adverum evolves into a clinical-stage company by the end of this year.”

Eric Carter, M.D., Ph.D. is a pharmaceutical industry executive with over 20 years of global research and development experience in multiple therapeutic areas. Most recently, Dr. Carter served as senior vice president, chief medical officer, and global head of clinical and non-clinical development of Allergan from 2011 through a period of significant growth until its acquisition by Actavis Pharmaceuticals in 2015. Prior to Allergan, Dr. Carter served as chief scientific officer, head of research and development, and chief medical officer of King Pharmaceuticals from 2007 until the company was acquired by Pfizer in 2011. From 2001 to 2007, he worked for GlaxoSmithKline in positions of increasing responsibility within the global clinical development and medical affairs areas. After serving in academia at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and the University of California at Berkeley, Dr. Carter began his pharmaceutical career at Pharmacia in 1993. He earned a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the University of London, a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Cambridge, and an M.D. from the University of Miami School of Medicine.

Dr. Carter currently serves as the chairman of the scientific advisory board at Bioniz Therapeutics.

About Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

Adverum is a gene therapy company advancing novel medicines that may offer life-changing benefits to patients living with serious rare and ocular diseases. Adverum has a robust pipeline that includes product candidates designed to treat rare diseases alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency and hereditary angioedema (HAE) as well as wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD). Leveraging a next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform, the Company generates product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases and Editas Medicine to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. Adverum’s core capabilities include clinical development and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in process development and assay development. For more information please visit www.adverum.com.

