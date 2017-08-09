Versartis (VSAR)’ Twice-Monthly Somavaratan For Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency To Be Featured In Oral And Poster Presentations At IMPE 2017

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR), an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company that is developing somavaratan, a novel, long-acting form of recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH) for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), announced that somavaratan data will be featured in an oral presentation and three posters during the 10th International Meeting of Pediatric Endocrinology (IMPE), to be held September 14-17, in Washington D.C. The abstracts are available on the IMPE 2017 website.



“IMPE brings together pediatric endocrine specialists from around the world every four years, and serves as a great opportunity to further highlight the depth of our long-term experience with somavaratan treatment in children with GHD,” said Colin Hislop, MD, Chief Development Officer. “We now have over 400 patients exposed to somavaratan, some of whom have been on our product for four years. We have built the largest data set of any long-acting growth hormone currently in development for pediatric patients, and are pleased with the results we have seen to date. With Phase 3 topline results expected around the end of September and plans to complete enrollment of our Phase 3 trial in Japan before year end, somavaratan is on a solid path to be the first to market for pediatric GHD among the new, long-acting growth hormone candidates in development.”

ORAL PRESENTATION (Growth and GH/IGF Axis #2 Free Communication Session)

Saturday, September 16, 2017 – 7:30 – 8:30 AM

FC58 - 3-Year Update of the Phase 2a and Long-term Safety Studies (VERTICAL and VISTA) of Somavaratan (VRS-317), a Long-acting rhGH for the Treatment of Pediatric Growth POSTER PRESENTATION (Poster Session #1)

Thursday, September 14, 2017 – 5:45 – 6:45 PM

P1-820 - Dynamic Changes in IGF-I During Somavaratan Therapy in Pediatric Subjects with Growth Hormone Deficiency from the VISTA Long-Term Safety Study POSTER PRESENTATION (Poster Session #2)

Friday September 15, 2017 – 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

P2-824 - Change in Body Mass Index During Somavaratan Therapy in Pediatric Subjects with Growth Hormone Deficiency in the VISTA Long-Term Safety Study LATE-BREAKING POSTER PRESENTATION (Poster Session #3)

Saturday, September 16, 2017 – 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

P3-857 - Relative Changes in Bone Age and Linear Growth in Children With Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Treated With Twice-Monthly Somavaratan (VRS-317)

