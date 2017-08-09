Analogic (ALOG) Announces Timing For Fourth Quarter And End Of Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

PEABODY, Mass., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analogic Corporation (Nasdaq:ALOG) announced today that it will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2017. During the call, management will discuss the financial results for the quarter and fiscal year, the outlook for fiscal 2018, provide an update to its previously announced review of strategic alternatives and conclude with a question-and-answer session.



To participate in the conference call, dial 1-866-823-6992, or 1-334-323-7225 for international callers, approximately ten minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. Inform the operator that you wish to join the Analogic conference call, passcode 42748. You will then be asked for your name, organization, and telephone number, and be connected to the conference. The earnings release and, just prior to the call, presentation materials related to the quarterly financial information will be posted on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.analogic.com.

The call will also be available via webcast in listen-only mode. To listen to the webcast, visit http://investor.analogic.com approximately five to ten minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A telephone digital replay will be available approximately two hours after the call is completed through midnight (ET), Thursday, October 19, 2017. To access the digital replay, dial 1-877-919-4059, or 1-334-323-0140 for international callers. The passcode is 52782762. For more information, visit http://investor.analogic.com, or call 978-326-4058.

About Analogic – Celebrating 50 Years of Imaging Innovation

Analogic (Nasdaq:ALOG) provides leading-edge healthcare and security technology solutions to advance the practice of medicine and save lives. We are recognized around the world for advanced imaging and real-time guidance technologies used for disease diagnosis and treatment as well as for automated threat detection. Our market-leading ultrasound systems, led by our flagship BK Ultrasound brand, used in procedure-driven markets such as urology, surgery, and point-of-care, are sold to clinical practitioners around the world. Our advanced imaging technologies are also used in computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and digital mammography systems, as well as automated threat detection systems for aviation security. Analogic is headquartered just north of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.analogic.com.

