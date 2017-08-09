ThromboGenics NV (TBGNF) Business Update - H1 2017

|
9/8/2017 10:40:03 AM
Leuven, Belgium - 7 September 2017 - ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR), a biotechnology company developing novel medicines for diabetic eye disease, today issues a business update for the six month period ending 30 June, 2017.
ThromboGenics is developing an industry-leading pipeline of disease modifying drug candidates for diabetic eye disease, particularly diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME).
The clinical pipeline consists of THR-409 and THR-317, both from the Company's in-house research. The Company's pre-clinical candidates are THR-687, which was in-licensed from Galapagos NV in March 2016 and THR-149, which resulted from a research collaboration with Bicycle Therapeutics.
