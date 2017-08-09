Coherus Provides Update On ‘619 IPR Institution Decision

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHRS) today announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (“PTAB”) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office denied institution of all four of its petitions for Inter Partes Review (“IPR”) of AbbVie’s U.S. Patent 9,085,619 (“the ‘619 Patent”) related to AbbVie’s HUMIRA (adalimumab) formulation.



“While we are disappointed by this outcome, we continue to develop and refine our legal strategies for addressing any patents, including formulation patents, that AbbVie may assert in District Court proceedings,” said Denny Lanfear, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coherus.

