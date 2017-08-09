Inivata: Announces Strategic Partnership With Levine Cancer Institute And Formation Of The Inivata Knowledge Accumulation Network

This network will bring together global leaders in cancer care to unlock the potential of

liquid biopsy to improve patient outcomes

Research Triangle Park, NC and Cambridge, UK, September 7, 2017 -- Inivata, a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing an industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care today announces a strategic partnership with Carolinas HealthCare System's Levine Cancer Institute and the subsequent formation of the Inivata Knowledge Accumulation Network (IKAN).

Levine Cancer Institute becomes the founding member of IKAN, which will be a global network of world-leading cancer centers working in partnership with Inivata to assess the potential of liquid biopsy to transform cancer care and improve patient outcomes.

Edward Kim, Solid Tumor Oncology and Investigational Therapeutics & Donald S. Kim Distinguished Chair for Cancer Research, Levine Cancer Institute, said, "Inivata's InVision TM liquid biopsy platform is innovative, highly sensitive and has great potential in clinical practice. I am delighted to be working with the first-class team at Inivata in the official formation of IKAN. The network will serve to facilitate our common goal of improving treatment decisions and outcomes for patients. We already have a number of projects underway, including a recent grant from the V Foundation, to explore the various applications of ctDNA in revolutionizing patient management."



Clive Morris, Chief Medical Officer of Inivata, said, "We are excited to be partnering with the world-leading Levine Cancer Institute to form the Inivata Knowledge Accumulation Network. The sharing of knowledge between world-leaders is crucial for continued advancement of the field, and we anticipate IKAN will provide an efficient platform for innovative conversations and collaborations. The opportunity to continue our work with leading cancer centers on a range of clinical projects across different cancer types, will enable the swift development and validation of our InVision platform."





About Inivata

Inivata is a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing a proprietary, industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care. Using a simple blood test (liquid biopsy), the analysis of ctDNA is a new lower-cost, less invasive, highly sensitive method for oncologists to diagnose and monitor cancer progression and treatment. The InVision(TM) liquid biopsy platform is based on pioneering research from the Rosenfeld Lab at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute (CRUK-CI), University of Cambridge, combines industry-leading sensitivity with a select multi-gene panel to provide clinically actionable information to clinicians. Inivata has established collaborations with world-leading cancer centers and academic institutions, and is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The Company has a CLIA lab in Research Triangle Park, NC and laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com. Follow us on Twitter @Inivata.

About Carolinas HealthCare System

Carolinas HealthCare System (carolinashealthcare.org), one of the nation's leading and most innovative healthcare organizations, provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness programs throughout North and South Carolina. Its diverse network of care locations includes academic medical centers, hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, physician practices, surgical and rehabilitation centers, home health agencies, nursing homes and behavioral health centers, as well as hospice and palliative care services. Carolinas HealthCare System works to enhance the overall health and wellbeing of its communities through high quality patient care, education and research programs, and numerous collaborative partnerships and initiatives.

