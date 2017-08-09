Science, Technology And Research Institute Of Delaware Announces New Laboratory To Open October 1

WILMINGTON, DE, — The Science, Technology and Research Institute of Delaware (STRIDE) look forward to the opening of their new laboratory on October 1, 2017.



The lab will be located at the Delaware Innovation Space on the grounds of the Experimental Station in Wilmington, Delaware. The organization recently received a generous grant from the Longwood Foundation, which has provided essential start-up funds. Through this new, full-service laboratory and more than 85 members, most of whom are experienced former DuPont scientists, STRIDE is ready to offer its services.



"Delaware is here to support our innovators, and those efforts include our new partnership with the University of Delaware, and the DuPont Co. to create the Delaware Innovation Space. I'm thrilled that STRIDE will open a new laboratory at the Innovation Space this fall," said Governor Carney. "The group's members, including many longtime DuPont scientists, will have access to premium lab space and equipment to continue their important work right here in our state. STRIDE's presence at the site will also bring significant value to startups and other early-stage companies planning to locate at the Innovation Space. Collaboration at the site will help us foster innovation, improve our economy, and create good-paying jobs here in Delaware."



“STRIDE” is a Delaware nonprofit organization formed in 2016 to engage in economic development through the provision of goods and services to individual scientists and start-up scientific businesses in the Delaware Valley, provide education and opportunities to encourage students to pursue a career in a scientific field and engage in direct scientific research. Thanks to Eckert Seamans attorneys at law, STRIDE has 501(C) (3) status, and has established governance and the required business infrastructure. Its affiliate STRIDE Services Inc. offers innovation and R&D services to companies in chemistry and related industries to support their growth.



“Many of our industrial clients have been waiting for us to secure lab space and with this move-in ready lab and our world class industrial scientists, we have the critical resources to offer innovation and R&D services,” said Seetha Coleman-Kammula, President of STRIDE. We help our industrial clients innovate and develop new products and technologies, collaborating with their scientists when requested and working as an extension of their R&D departments.”



For its other group of clients, scientific innovators and entrepreneurs, STRIDE offers access to resources so that scientists can advance their research to a stage where they can patent their inventions, attract funding and launch new businesses. Within the STRIDE members, there are many scientists who have innovative ideas but till now lacked access to the infrastructure and resources necessary to undertake work to test their ideas and take them forward to commercialization. Moreover, scientists typically enrich their ideas by discussing and collaborating with scientists whom they trust. STRIDE will be meeting these needs by fostering collaboration amongst a community of scientific innovators.



"People are always the most important ingredient to any venture," said Sen. Coons. "The wealth of experience and the knowledge in STRIDE members encourages that innovative spirit, the passion and drive for developing technology. This opportunity gives them a home that will allow them to do what they love to do - get back to work in the lab. STRIDE approached this situation as only world class scientists would--with patience, focus, determination, and open minds. We are a community of neighbors in Wilmington, and I appreciate all the people and organizations who helped STRIDE along their journey to find a permanent home. They are an asset to the state, and I can't wait to see what results from their hard work."



STRIDE is growing its scientific talent pool by offering membership services such as networking, training events, marketing of members’ scientific services and providing infrastructure for independent research. These services help STRIDE members do what they know best: scientific research and innovation. STRIDE is enhancing the innovation community that serves as the foundation of the economic prosperity of Delaware.



“When one of our oldest and largest companies in Delaware had to let go of many of its talented scientists and researchers, the governor and congressional delegation joined to create a nurturing environment for new ventures to grow and thrive,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper. “This talented workforce that makes up STRIDE is a wonderful asset to the scientific community and economy in Delaware.”



visit www.stride2future.org



Seetha Coleman-Kammula (born 1950) is an Indian chemist, environmentalist and entrepreneur. After over 25 years working in the petrochemical industry developing plastics, she began an environmental consulting firm in 2005. Her firm focuses on industrial ecology and assessment of the life cycle of products so that they are manufactured in processes that are environmentally aware of the future impact of waste products.



Jim Dinnage is a member of Eckert Seaman’s Business Division. He has practiced law for over 30 years in England and the United States, both in private practice and in-house. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he served as mergers and acquisitions counsel with E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, based in Wilmington, Delaware. Previously, he served as general counsel and secretary of various affiliates including DuPont Performance Elastomers LLC and Invista Inc. prior to its sale to Koch Industries.

