Gathering Leaders Of Molecular Life Science To The 2017 FEBS Congress In Jerusalem
9/8/2017 10:12:35 AM
Over 1,600 molecular life scientists from over 34 countries, will gather in Jerusalem from September 10-14 for the 2017 Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS) Congress. The prestigious annual conference, was brought to Israel by Professor Azem Abdussalam and the Israeli Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology with support from the Jerusalem Conventions & Visitors Bureau (JCVB), which operates under the Jerusalem Development Authority (JDA).
The 2017 FEBS Congress, entitled "From molecules to cells and back", will cover the entire spectrum of molecular life sciences with symposia addressing topics like cancer biology, chromatin structure and epigenetic modifications, molecular neuroscience, mechanisms for protein homeostasis, medicinal chemistry, metabolomics and signaling, molecular machines in action, protein degradation, signaling across membranes: receptors, channels and transporters, systems biology and structural computational biology.
Conference participants will benefit from some of the leading scientists and researchers in this field and include: Nobel laureate Robert J. Lefkowitz (Duke University), Patrick Cramer (Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, Göttingen), Carol Robinson (University of Oxford), Marcelo Rubinstein (University of Buenos Aires), Jonathan Weissman (University of California) and Feng Zhang (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).
Each year the FEBS Congress, recognizes the outstanding achievements of women in life sciences through the FEBS /EMBO Women in Science Award, with the recipient announced at the annual congress. This year’s awardee, Ottoline Leyser (Sainsbury Laboratory, Cambridge University, UK), and 2016 awardee Fiona Watt (King’s College, UK) will both present plenary lectures at the Congress.
Professor Michal Sharon, a Vice President of the Israeli Society for Biochemistry and Molecular biology, a professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science and a member of the FEBS organizing committee said: “The aim of the FEBS conference is to bring leading researchers from all aspects of molecular life sciences together, and we are very excited to host this year event in Jerusalem,” “We hope to offer unique opportunities for scientific interactions, which will facilitate the initiation of friendships, collaborations, and joint projects.”
Ilanit Melchior, Director of Tourism for the Jerusalem Development Authority, which runs the Jerusalem Conventions and Visitors Bureau and supports conferences and events in the city said: “From September 10-14 some of the most brilliant minds in the field of molecular life sciences will be in Jerusalem to learn, share expertise, network and collaborate. We are proud that Jerusalem will host this impressive group of scientists, who will also benefit from visiting a city whose academic institutions and hospitals are at the forefront of cutting edge research.”
