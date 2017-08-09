|
Vector Laboratories, Inc. Release: New Double-Staining Kit Streamlines Immunofluorescence Workflow
9/8/2017 10:07:21 AM
BURLINGAME, Calif. (September 6, 2017) – Vector Laboratories, a leader in the development and manufacture of labeling and detection reagents for biomedical research, introduces the VectaFluor™ Duet kit, offering convenient, ready-to-use immunofluorescence double labeling. This new kit is ideal for use on a wide range of frozen and FFPE tissue samples, combining primary and secondary antibodies to significantly streamline workflow. VectaFluor Duet includes a secondary reagent to detect mouse and rat primary antibodies with green and red DyLight® fluorescent dyes and a normal blocking serum. With the kit, one protocol replaces several and reduces preparation time – in some cases by as much as a day or more.
“These two reagents are commonly used together,” explains Harjit Kullar, vice president of marketing for Maravai LifeSciences. “Using two stains sequentially requires a tedious, time-consuming protocol and complex workflow. The VectaFluor Duet combines the double staining into one protocol, providing time and cost savings.”
In the new kit, Vector Laboratories’ affinity-purified, cross-adsorbed secondary antibodies are conjugated to DyLight dyes in a process that ensures maximum labeling without compromising antibody affinity or specificity. The red and green DyLight anti-mouse/anti-rabbit antibodies are combined into a robust, stable cocktail that yields sensitive and consistent dual staining.
About Vector Laboratories
Vector Laboratories develops, manufactures and markets labeling and detection reagents for immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, DNA/RNA and glycobiology. The company serves customers in disease and therapeutics research with tools that help them precisely visualize and study tissues and cells. A pioneer in a number of innovative technologies, Vector Laboratories has been providing a continuous stream of reliable tools to its customers for more than 40 years. With headquarters in Burlingame, California and a subsidiary in Peterborough, U.K., the company maintains a network of more than 40 distributors across the globe. A privately held company, Vector Laboratories was acquired by Maravai LifeSciences in 2016.
