|
DeltaTrak Announces New ColdTrak Import/Export Traceability Kit At Asia Fruit Logistica 2017
9/8/2017 9:37:59 AM
Pleasanton, Calif., September 7, 2017 -- DeltaTrak® announces the release of its new ColdTrak Import/Export Traceability Kit at Asia Fruit Logistica 2017, Booth 3-D43, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong. This easy-to-use full service kit includes the new FlashLink Real-Time In-Transit (RTL) Logger, the FlashLink PDF In-Transit Logger, and ThermoTrace TTI Labels. With this solution, customers have real-time access to temperature history reports, import/export documents and inspection certificates upload into ColdTrak.
“The FlashLink Real-Time In-Transit Logger is especially beneficial to shippers because they don’t have to wait for a receiver to open a container or vehicle doors, find the logger, download it and then email the trip history report.” according to Fred Wu, President and CEO of DeltaTrak. “The RTL is a full featured data logger monitoring temperature, humidity, security (light) and quality (shock). Information is automatically uploaded to the cloud and shared between shippers and receivers.” The stored data is also available for traceability, audits, HACCP documentation, insurance compliance and FSMA compliance.
The ThermoTrace TTI Labels included in the kit provide a low cost way for customers to track possible temperature abuse at the pallet level. Customers can download the free application to a smartphone or tablet and easily scan the TTI barcode label to instantly access information about shipments.
The ColdTrak Import/Export Traceability Kit is easy to activate and deploy. It is a highly reliable, low-cost solution for anyone that needs to track and report temperature conditions of import/export shipments and needs up-to-the-minute information on the quality of the products being shipped.
For a demonstration, please visit booth 3-D43 at Asia Fruit Logistica 2017.
About DeltaTrak®
DeltaTrak® is a leading innovator of cold chain management, environmental monitoring and food safety solutions for the food, produce, life science, and chemical industries. Contact DeltaTrak® by phone at 1-800-962-6776 or by email at marketing@deltatrak.com. Additional information can be found at www.deltatrak.com.
comments powered by