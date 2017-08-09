|
Suzhou's Innovent Biologics Strikes $457 Million Deal With CAS For Immuno-Oncology Candidate
9/8/2017 8:59:30 AM
Innovent Biologics of Suzhou announced a $457 million deal to acquire global rights for a small-molecule IDO inhibitor, which it intends to pair with its PD-1 candidate, IBI308. Both molecules are immuno-therapies, but their mechanisms are different. Innovent made the deal with the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The agreement specifies an upfront payment plus milestones and a royalty, though details were not disclosed. In 2015, Lilly agreed to a $1 billion deal for ex-China rights to as many as nine Innovent biologic candidates; IBI308 is one of them.
