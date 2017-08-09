 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Suzhou's Innovent Biologics Strikes $457 Million Deal With CAS For Immuno-Oncology Candidate



9/8/2017 8:59:30 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Innovent Biologics of Suzhou announced a $457 million deal to acquire global rights for a small-molecule IDO inhibitor, which it intends to pair with its PD-1 candidate, IBI308. Both molecules are immuno-therapies, but their mechanisms are different. Innovent made the deal with the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The agreement specifies an upfront payment plus milestones and a royalty, though details were not disclosed. In 2015, Lilly agreed to a $1 billion deal for ex-China rights to as many as nine Innovent biologic candidates; IBI308 is one of them.

Read at ChinaBio Today


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 